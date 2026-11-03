Detroit Tigers Abruptly Cut Ties with 26-Year-Old Pitcher

Major League Baseball free agency has officially opened up, which has caused just about every team in the league to make a handful of roster decisions in preparation.

For the Detroit Tigers, all things considered, they have been fairly quiet, but one notable transaction popped up on the MLB.com transactions tracker on Monday evening (11/2):

“Detroit Tigers designated RHP Yilber Díaz for assignment.”

Diaz, 26, has pitched in parts of three seasons in MLB and joined the Tigers halfway through the 2026 season.

With the Tigers in 2026, Diaz pitched 5.1 innings and surrendered four earned runs in that sample size.

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Taking a Quick Look at Yilber Diaz’s MLB Career

Yilber Diaz made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He logged 28.1 innings as a rookie and boasted an ERA of 3.81 with 19 strikeouts.

In 2025, he was limited to just three innings pitched. And in 2026, before moving to the Tigers, Yilber Diaz logged 6.0 IP with the Diamondbacks.

Across 37.1 IP in his 3-year career, Diaz has allowed 26 earned runs (6.27 ERA), and has logged 26 career strikeouts.

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