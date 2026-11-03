Toronto Blue Jays Part Ways with 30-Year-Old Player Amid MLB Free Agency

There have been several roster transactions taking place across Major League Baseball on the first official day of MLB free agency, which is officially underway as of November 2 (5:00 p.m. CT).

Speaking of ‘officially’, the Toronto Blue Jays have parted ways with 30-year-old player Rudy Martin Jr., who officially decided to elect MLB free agency on Monday afternoon.

The roster transaction popped up on MiLB.com’s transaction board (on 11/2):

“RF Rudy Martin Jr. elected free agency.”

He was outrighted to AAA Buffalo just last week, but Martin Jr. has now decided he may want to land with another team that will give him a shot at more big-league opportunities, which have been hard to come by for the 30 y/o Martin Jr.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers 5-Year Player Suddenly Acquired by New MLB Team

Rudy Martin Jr. Now a Free Agent

Rudy Martin Jr. hasn’t been a member of the Toronto Blue Jays for very long.

He was claimed by the organization in July and logged two at-bats with the organization, which happened to also be his MLB debut. Across 27 games with AAA Buffalo in 2026, Martin Jr. batted .253 with three home runs.

In his 3 MLB PAs in 2026, Martin Jr. walked once, but did not record a hit.

The 30-year-old outfielder has been stuck in the minors for most/all of his 11-year professional career.

Whomever he signs with next, it will likely be a minors pact.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Acquire 27-Year-Old Player Before Free Agency

Taking a Quick Look at Other Blue Jays Moves

The Toronto Blue Jays were extremely active during MLB’s ‘roster trim’ day on Monday, but one notable development is Myles Straw becoming a free agent after Toronto declined his contract option.

The Jays also activated a handful of players from the IL, which is standard procedure and doesn’t hold much weight for now.

Up next for the Toronto Blue Jays is MLB free agency, where the organization is expected to make a flurry of moves after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Abruptly Cut Ties with 26-Year-Old Pitcher