New York Mets Suddenly DFA 4-Year MLB Player During Free Agency

Free agency is officially underway across Major League Baseball.

This means that any players on the open market are now eligible to sign with any of the 30 MLB clubs. Due to free agency opening on November 2, there has been a plethora of roster transactions across the league.

The New York Mets have been very active on this ‘roster trim’ day, and it was revealed on Monday afternoon that Kyren Paris has been designated for assignment.

Paris, a 4-year MLB veteran, was recently claimed off waivers, but his time on the Mets roster is very short-lived.

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New York Mets DFA Kyren Paris

@AnthonyDiComo wrote (about the recent Mets roster moves):

“Two more Mets roster moves: Kyren Paris and Christian Cairo , both recently added to the roster, have been designated for assignment. Those moves are procedural to get the Mets’ 40-man roster back to 40 on the nose.”

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/2117383933746905391

Paris, 24, has played in parts of four MLB seasons, all with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 2026, he logged just eight games with the Halos and did not record a hit in 15 at-bats.

It makes sense why he was let go by the Angels, as Kyren Paris batted .147 over his first 232 at-bats. He added seven home runs and 17 RBI, which was good for an OPS+ of 44.

Originally a 2nd-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, Paris just hasn’t panned out at the big-league level.

As for what’s next in Paris’s DFA limbo scenario, he will likely be outrighted to the minors and likely accept the assignment to stick with AAA Syracuse.

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