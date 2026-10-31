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Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

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NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: A detail of a Detroit Tigers hat and glove are seen during warm ups against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 6, 2011 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a season where they had a talented roster.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, the Tigers parted ways with Jake Rogers.

He then finished the season with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Detroit Tigers traded C Jake Rogers to Baltimore Orioles for RHP Zane Barnhart.”

Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Hits Free Agency

GettyJake Rogers #28 of the Chicago White Sox at bat against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On October 29, Rogers officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “C Jake Rogers elected free agency.”

Looking At Rogers

GettyJake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers at bat during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Rogers was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first 5.5 seasons of his career for the Tigers.

In that span, Rogers became a fan favorite.

GettyJake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers watches his two run home run in the second inning while playing the Athletics at Comerica Park on July 08, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Rogers made a post to Instagram on July 28.

He wrote: “Detroit… man, what can I say. These years with you have been some of the best of my life. This city and this organization have meant everything to me. From Chris Ilitch, to the front office, to the coaching and training staff, to my teammates, and of course the fans—you’ve all shown nothing but love and respect to me and my family. Thank you for welcoming a West Texas kid into the mitten and making it feel like home. Detroit will always have a place in my heart. -ROG”

It will be interesting to see where Rogers lands at the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Tigers were the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series title since the 1984 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

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