Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Immediately Hits Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a season where they had a talented roster.

That said, they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

During the middle of the season, the Tigers parted ways with Jake Rogers.

He then finished the season with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Detroit Tigers traded C Jake Rogers to Baltimore Orioles for RHP Zane Barnhart.”

Beloved Detroit Tigers Star Hits Free Agency

On October 29, Rogers officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote: “C Jake Rogers elected free agency.”

Looking At Rogers

Rogers was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first 5.5 seasons of his career for the Tigers.

In that span, Rogers became a fan favorite.

Rogers made a post to Instagram on July 28.

He wrote: “Detroit… man, what can I say. These years with you have been some of the best of my life. This city and this organization have meant everything to me. From Chris Ilitch, to the front office, to the coaching and training staff, to my teammates, and of course the fans—you’ve all shown nothing but love and respect to me and my family. Thank you for welcoming a West Texas kid into the mitten and making it feel like home. Detroit will always have a place in my heart. -ROG”

It will be interesting to see where Rogers lands at the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers were the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.

The franchise has been unable to win a World Series title since the 1984 season.