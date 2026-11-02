Kenley Jansen Gets Unfortunate News From Tigers Amid Career Milestone

The Detroit Tigers missed the postseason in 2026, failing to secure a playoff berth for what would have been the third year in a row.

And already, there have been multiple changes to the organization, with the most recent coming in the form of declining the club option for next season on the contract of relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, who moved into third place in MLB history for most career saves.

The Detroit Tigers Have Declined The Club Option Of Kenley Jansen

According to MLB Insider Jorge Castillo, the Tigers are declining the club option of Kenley Jansen, who will get a $2 million buyout and become a free agent.

“The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen‘s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500,” Castillo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This season, Jansen picked up 22 saves while posting a 3.20 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP, along with 51 strikeouts. He also moved into third place in MLB history in total saves, passing Lee Smith.

It was part of a series of moves announced by the Tigers on Monday, which also included exercising the club option of RHP Drew Anderson for 2027.

The Tigers provided the following updates:

“-Exercised their 2027 club option for RHP Drew Anderson. – Declined their 2027 club option for RHP Kenley Jansen.

– Signed RHP Jacob Waguespack to a one-year, $1.3 million guaranteed major league contract for the 2027 season with performance bonuses that could bring the total value to $1.5 million.

– Activated the following seven players off of the 60-day injured list: OF Kerry Carpenter, OF Parker Meadows, RHP Reese Olson, OF Wenceel Pérez, INF Trey Sweeney, RHP Will Vest and OF Matt Vierling.”

Relief Pitcher Kenley Jansen Now Becomes A Free Agent

Jansen became known as one of baseball’s more reliable closers after debuting with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010. He became a full-time closer in 2012, earning three All-Star selections and consecutive National League Reliever of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017. He also surpassed 300 career saves with Los Angeles in 2019.

After winning a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, Jansen moved on to play for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Angels. He reached 400 career saves in 2023 and climbed to fifth on the all-time list in 2024.

Jansen joined the Tigers on a one-year, $9 million contract for 2026. He currently ranks third overall in MLB history with 498 saves.