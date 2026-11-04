Tigers Officially Hire New Coach For 2027 Season

The Detroit Tigers continue to deal with the disappointment of having failed to qualify for the MLB postseason for what would have been a third straight year.

During the recently completed 2026 campaign, they were forced into several difficult trades, which included dealing away pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize.

There was also a mid-season shakeup as Billy Boyer took over at third base, while first-base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves both parted ways.

Now, the Tigers have hired their new first base coach, bringing him aboard after he’d most recently served with the Boston Red Sox.

The Detroit Tigers Are Hiring Kyle Hudson As Their New First Base Coach

According to Red Sox beat writer Rob Bradford, the Tigers are hiring former Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson as the official replacement for Anthony Sanders.

“Per sources, former Red Sox third base coach Kyle Hudson will be the Tigers new first base coach,” Bradford wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The news was confirmed by Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky, who wrote the following:

“Confirming reports that Kyle Hudson, former Red Sox third base coach, has been hired by the Tigers as their new first base coach for 2027, replacing Anthony Sanders.”

Hudson had spent three-plus seasons with the Red Sox before being relieved of his duties along with skipper Alex Cora in April of this season.

Kyle Hudson Joins The Detroit Tigers After Having Previously Been With The Red Sox

Hudson was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles and eventually the majors in September 2011, making his MLB debut before being released the following January.

Hudson spent parts of 2012 with the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies organizations before returning to Baltimore in 2013. He played 103 games for Double-A Bowie that season, batting .292 with 26 stolen bases.

After brief stints in the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers organizations, Hudson transitioned into coaching. He worked as a bench coach for Triple-A Columbus in 2019 before joining Cleveland’s major league staff in 2020.

Hudson joined Boston’s coaching staff in 2023 as their first base coach and outfield instructor. He moved to third base coach in 2024 until he was let go amidst their slow start to the 2026 season.