Ex-Detroit Tigers Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Detroit Tigers last played on September 27 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 4-2.

They were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Detroit Tigers Slugger Becomes Free Agent

This past week, a former Tigers player became a free agent.

Eric Haase is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Eric Haase elected free agency.”

Haase had most recently been with the Atlanta Braves‘ organization, but he did not appear in an MLB game for the franchise.

MLB.com had written (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

Haase appeared in 29 games during the 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants.

He batted .162 with 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs.

Looking At Haase’s Time In Detroit

Haase spent part of four seasons with the Tigers.

In 2021, he hit 22 home runs with 61 RBIs in 98 games.

During the middle of the 2023 season, the Tigers let go of Haase.

MLB.com wrote (on August 21, 2023): “Cleveland Guardians claimed C Eric Haase off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”

Looking At Haase’s Other Stops

Haase was picked in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Giants).

It will be interesting to see where the 33-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

There is still the chance that Haase could provide good catching depth.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

They have been unable to return to the World Series since the 2012 season.