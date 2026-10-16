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Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Addresses Future After Dodgers’ Playoff Exit

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers last summer, hoping he could help the team three-peat as World Series champions.

The Dodgers officially won’t reach their goal after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the National League Championship Series.

Skubal is now officially a free agent.

After the Brewers completed the sweep at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, Skubal addressed his future.

Ex-Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal Makes Statement on Free Agency After Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote on X:

Tarik Skubal on his impending free agency:

“I’m not going to comment on my future really at all. Today sucks, you know, and that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Skubal’s free agency goes. He should earn the largest free agent contract of any pitcher (except for Shohei Ohtani of course), but the looming lockout could affect his market.

Skubal may want to sign a contract before the lockout in case a salary cap is implemented and leads to him making less money. However, owners may not be willing to sign him until the lockout is over.

Looking at Tarik Skubal

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a defensive play by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

During the regular season, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

In this year’s postseason, Skubal posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings across two starts.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a walk to Osleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Addresses Future After Dodgers’ Playoff Exit

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