Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Addresses Future After Dodgers’ Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired left-hander Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers last summer, hoping he could help the team three-peat as World Series champions.

The Dodgers officially won’t reach their goal after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the National League Championship Series.

Skubal is now officially a free agent.

After the Brewers completed the sweep at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, Skubal addressed his future.

Ex-Detroit Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal Makes Statement on Free Agency After Los Angeles Dodgers’ NLCS Loss to Milwaukee Brewers

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote on X:

Tarik Skubal on his impending free agency:

“I’m not going to comment on my future really at all. Today sucks, you know, and that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Skubal’s free agency goes. He should earn the largest free agent contract of any pitcher (except for Shohei Ohtani of course), but the looming lockout could affect his market.

Skubal may want to sign a contract before the lockout in case a salary cap is implemented and leads to him making less money. However, owners may not be willing to sign him until the lockout is over.

Looking at Tarik Skubal

The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

During the regular season, Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings.

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

In this year’s postseason, Skubal posted a 2.45 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings across two starts.

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.