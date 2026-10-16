DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It’ll be interesting to see how Skubal’s free agency goes. He should earn the largest free agent contract of any pitcher (except for Shohei Ohtani of course), but the looming lockout could affect his market.
Skubal may want to sign a contract before the lockout in case a salary cap is implemented and leads to him making less money. However, owners may not be willing to sign him until the lockout is over.
The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.
Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal addressed his future after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from the playoffs.
Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Addresses Future After Dodgers’ Playoff Exit