Tarik Skubal Reunion With Tigers Comes With One Big Catch

The Tarik Skubal era with the Detroit Tigers came to a close in early August when he was traded to the then-defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a package that included a trio of prospects.

Skubal helped the Dodgers win their division and advance to the National League Championship Series, but they were stunningly swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, who went on to win their first World Series title over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, the offseason is here, and Skubal is in line to potentially land the richest contract ever given to an MLB pitcher, which would surpass the records set by former Tigers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

The question on the minds of Tigers fans everywhere is whether a reunion with the two-time Cy Young Award winner is possible. According to an ESPN analyst, it is, but there’s a catch that could significantly hamper those chances.

The Detroit Tigers Are Reportedly Monitoring Tark Skubal’s Free Agency

Skubal is now officially an unrestricted free agent, and has the chance to cash in potentially as the highest-paid MLB pitcher in history.

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, there is a chance that he could return to the Tigers, who are reportedly monitoring his free agency period, but that he would have to accept a discount to come back.

“As covered in that panel piece, the usual suspects are believed to be at the front of the line for Skubal: The Dodgers and Mets are the primary bidders, the Tigers are monitoring for a discount, the Yankees are thinking about it (and then trading from their pitching stockpile if they land Skubal), and the Angels, White Sox, and Padres are the sleepers with ownership changes behind the interest,” McDaniel wrote on ESPN.

The fact that Skubal and the Tigers were not able to come to an agreement on a new contract before he was traded, combined with the report that he’d allegedly have to accept a discount to return to Detroit, doesn’t exactly bode well for the chances of a reunion.

Tarik Skubal Did Say That He’d Welcome A Return To The Tigers

Not long after he was traded to the Dodgers, Skubal explained that he would welcome a return to the Tigers, though he didn’t go into any detail regarding any financial stipulations.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I would love to. And hopefully those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes.

“Hopefully they’re involved with everything; I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates; it’s tough.