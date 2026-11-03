Tigers Predicted to Land Multi-Time All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Detroit Tigers missed the playoffs this past season, seeing the year end in bitter disappointment after last year.

Detroit went on a mini fire sale at the trade deadline this year, with the front office trying to set the team up for future success. The Tigers have multiple pieces on the roster who can make a difference next year, but the team will need to keep adding.

Entering the offseason, this winter could be massive for the Tigers to start building for the future. Detroit may need to spend some money this offseason, bringing in more talent to get back to the postseason.

Tigers Linked to Two-Time All-Star

MLB analyst Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report has predicted that Chisholm will end up signing with the Tigers this offseason. Chisholm is sure to have multiple suitors in free agency, and he could provide Detroit with a major boost.

The veteran isn’t expected to return to the New York Yankees this offseason, and a team like the Tigers could strike to sign him. It remains to be seen what Chisholm’s value around the league will be, but the veteran could have a good market.

“Throughout his run in New York, Chisholm made headlines as much for his perceived lack of focus, issues with management, and the fan base’s frustration over his uneven performances. Those issues, combined with diminished play this past season in every major measurable category, mean Chisholm is not nearly as valuable a free agent pickup as he may have otherwise been.

“In his three seasons in New York, his average plummeted from .273 to .231, and his slugging percentage fell from .500 to .399. Add to that 12 fewer home runs than in 2025 and 25 fewer RBIs, and you have a player whose production was going in the wrong direction. He will catch on somewhere because, when motivated and at his best, Chisholm has raw ability that any number of players would love to possess. The Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Cincinnati Reds are all teams to keep an eye on,” Beaston wrote.

This past season, Chisholm hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .711. While it was a down year for the veteran, he was still able to make an impact on the season in different ways.

Should Tigers Make This Move?

While Chisholm does have his set of issues, so does every player in baseball. Chisholm, when he is engaged on the field, can bring a lot to a team. The Tigers should go after him this offseason, if the price is right for the team.

For Detroit, if they can get him to buy into the system, it could offer this group a chance to get back to the postseason next year. The Tigers want to get back to the playoffs, and adding players like this could make a big difference in that goal.

The versatility of Chisholm could intrigue the Tigers, with his ability to play both the outfield and infield going forward. Chisholm could do well with Detroit, bringing the winning mentality from the Yankees with him to town.