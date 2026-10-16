8-Year Los Angeles Dodgers Player Announces Retirement After Playoff Elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

After Thursday’s loss, an eight-year Dodgers player officially announced his retirement from MLB.

Miguel Rojas Announces Retirement After Brewers Sweep Dodgers in NLCS

The LA Times’ Maddie Lee Wrote on X:

Miguel Rojas officially announces his retirement from playing.

“Today was the last time that I wore the uniform as a player, and my cleats, and it’s really hard to take him off right now.”

Looking at Miguel Rojas’ Career

Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014.

After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22.

Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since.

Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI.

He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games.

Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win

Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.

Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.

After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.

In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,

In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.

Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.

Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.