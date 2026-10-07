Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update After Early Exit From Braves Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks out from the dugout during a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.
Rojas went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving the game.
He hit sixth in the lineup and started at second base.
Looking at Miguel Rojas
Rojas is expected to retire at the end of the season.
The 37-year-old infielder has 13 years of big-league experience.
Rojas hit .267/.312/.391 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 105 games during the regular season.
He has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the playoffs so far.
Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014.
After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22.
Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since.
Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI.
He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games.
Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves with an injury. The Dodgers announced an update.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update After Early Exit From Braves Game