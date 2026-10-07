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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update After Early Exit From Braves Game

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Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks out from the dugout during a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with an apparent injury.

Rojas appeared to injure his back when he fouled off a ball in the top of the eighth inning. He exited the game after meeting with a trainer. Tommy Edman pinch-hit for Rojas.

The Dodgers led 3-1 when Rojas left the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Second Baseman Miguel Rojas Leaves Braves Game: Latest Updates

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Dodgers announced that Rojas left the game with low back pain.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Rojas first hurt his back when he fielded a ground ball in the fifth inning.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a double in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Rojas went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving the game.

He hit sixth in the lineup and started at second base.

Looking at Miguel Rojas

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fails to cleanly field a ground ball in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rojas is expected to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old infielder has 13 years of big-league experience.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a catch during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Rojas hit .267/.312/.391 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 105 games during the regular season.

He has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the playoffs so far.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Miguel Rojas #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014.

After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22.

Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) is forced out to win the game 3-1 in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI.

He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games.

Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update After Early Exit From Braves Game

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