Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update After Early Exit From Braves Game

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas exited Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with an apparent injury.

Rojas appeared to injure his back when he fouled off a ball in the top of the eighth inning. He exited the game after meeting with a trainer. Tommy Edman pinch-hit for Rojas.

The Dodgers led 3-1 when Rojas left the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Second Baseman Miguel Rojas Leaves Braves Game: Latest Updates

The Dodgers announced that Rojas left the game with low back pain.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported that Rojas first hurt his back when he fielded a ground ball in the fifth inning.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Rojas went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before leaving the game.

He hit sixth in the lineup and started at second base.

Looking at Miguel Rojas

Rojas is expected to retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old infielder has 13 years of big-league experience.

Rojas hit .267/.312/.391 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 105 games during the regular season.

He has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the playoffs so far.

Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014.

After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22.

Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since.

Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI.

He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games.

Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.