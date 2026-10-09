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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update Before NLCS vs. Brewers

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Ahead of the NLCS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced an update on injured infielder Miguel Rojas.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Miguel Rojas News Before NLCS vs. Milwaukee Brewers

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Via Orange County Register/Southern California Newspaper Group’s Bill Plunkett on X: Dave Roberts said Miguel Rojas had imaging on his back injury. “Nothing definitive.” He’s receiving treatment. Want to see how he handles plane fight, workout in Milwaukee tomorrow before making decision about NLCS roster
Rojas

exited Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with a back injury.

Looking at Miguel Rojas

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fails to cleanly field a ground ball in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Rojas is expected to retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old infielder has 13 years of big-league experience.
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 10: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a catch during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)
Rojas hit .267/.312/.391 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 105 games during the regular season. He has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the playoffs so far.
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Miguel Rojas #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014. After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22. Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since.
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 31: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after Addison Barger #47 of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) is forced out to win the game 3-1 in game six of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 31, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI. He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games. Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Schedule

  • Game 1: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field
  • Game 2: 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field
  • Game 3: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 4: 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update Before NLCS vs. Brewers

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