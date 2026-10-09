Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Miguel Rojas Update Before NLCS vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slated to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Ahead of the NLCS, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced an update on injured infielder Miguel Rojas.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Miguel Rojas News Before NLCS vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Via Orange County Register/Southern California Newspaper Group’s Bill Plunkett on X: Dave Roberts said Miguel Rojas had imaging on his back injury. “Nothing definitive.” He’s receiving treatment. Want to see how he handles plane fight, workout in Milwaukee tomorrow before making decision about NLCS roster

exited Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park with a back injury.

Looking at Miguel Rojas

Rojas is expected to retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old infielder has 13 years of big-league experience. Rojas hit .267/.312/.391 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 105 games during the regular season. He has gone 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in the playoffs so far. Rojas began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2014. After the 2015 season, Rojas played for the Miami Marlins from 2015-22. Rojas rejoined the Dodgers before the 2023 season. He has played for the team ever since. Throughout his big-league career, Rojas has posted 20.0 bWAR and a .677 OPS with 61 home runs and 386 RBI. He has a career postseason OPS of .639 with two home runs and three RBI over 22 games. Rojas had the most memorable moment of his career in Game 7 of last year’s World Series when he hit a game-tying home run off Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning.

Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Schedule

Game 1: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field

Game 2: 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field

Game 3: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 4: 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Game 7 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.