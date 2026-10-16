Blake Snell Sent 4-Word Message to Tarik Skubal After Dodgers Elimination from Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers assembled one of the greatest starting rotations on paper in MLB history this year, but that was no challenge for the Milwaukee Brewers, who became the first team to defeat the Dodgers in the playoffs in three years, and Milwaukee did it in dominant fashion with a sweep of LA.

However, the page must turn quickly in this sport, and for the Dodgers, their next huge decision is whether to bring back ace starter Tarik Skubal in free agency.

Following the loss to the Brewers, Skubal understandably didn’t want to talk about his looming free agency, but teammate Blake Snell made his pitch already for why Skubal shouldn’t leave LA.

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Blake Snell’s Heartfelt Message to Tarik Skubal

Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal have formed a quick bond with one another since Skubal joined the Dodgers via trade a couple of months ago.

The two have been seen banterering with each other in the dugout, on the field, and during clubhouse celebrations.

Well, safe to say that Snell wants to see Skubal return to LA with the 4-word message ‘He can’t leave me’.

@DodgersNation made the following post on X.com, which reads:

“Blake Snell says he told Tarik Skubal he can’t leave him after the Dodgers season ended last night.”

“The goal is to win a World Series and we weren’t able to do that, [Snell said], so now that it’s over, don’t leave.”

Blake Snell already earned his lucrative contract with the Dodgers, which may be a roadblock to inking Tarik Skubal to a very large deal, especially with the looming MLB lockout.

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