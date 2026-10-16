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Blake Snell Sent 4-Word Message to Tarik Skubal After Dodgers Elimination from Playoffs

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers assembled one of the greatest starting rotations on paper in MLB history this year, but that was no challenge for the Milwaukee Brewers, who became the first team to defeat the Dodgers in the playoffs in three years, and Milwaukee did it in dominant fashion with a sweep of LA.

However, the page must turn quickly in this sport, and for the Dodgers, their next huge decision is whether to bring back ace starter Tarik Skubal in free agency.

Following the loss to the Brewers, Skubal understandably didn’t want to talk about his looming free agency, but teammate Blake Snell made his pitch already for why Skubal shouldn’t leave LA.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Quickly Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Playoff Exit

Blake Snell’s Heartfelt Message to Tarik Skubal

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Blake Snell and Tarik Skubal have formed a quick bond with one another since Skubal joined the Dodgers via trade a couple of months ago.

The two have been seen banterering with each other in the dugout, on the field, and during clubhouse celebrations.

Well, safe to say that Snell wants to see Skubal return to LA with the 4-word message ‘He can’t leave me’.

@DodgersNation made the following post on X.com, which reads:

“Blake Snell says he told Tarik Skubal he can’t leave him after the Dodgers season ended last night.”

“The goal is to win a World Series and we weren’t able to do that, [Snell said], so now that it’s over, don’t leave.”

Blake Snell already earned his lucrative contract with the Dodgers, which may be a roadblock to inking Tarik Skubal to a very large deal, especially with the looming MLB lockout.

More MLB on Heavy: Tarik Skubal Receives Bold $360 Million Prediction After Dodgers Playoff Exit

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Blake Snell Sent 4-Word Message to Tarik Skubal After Dodgers Elimination from Playoffs

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