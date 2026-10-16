Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Quickly Sends Out Heartfelt Post After MLB Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers season is over, and it’s hard for anyone to imagine that after they beat the Atlanta Braves in Game Four of the NLDS, that would be the last game the Dodgers won this season.

Milwaukee gave LA a taste of its own medicine in the NLCS this season, and the big-bad Dodgers were quickly sent packing in four games this week.

However, despite not reaching the ultimate goal of advancing to the World Series, it was still a fun season for the Dodgers and their fans.

Quickly after the MLB playoff exit, Dodgers’ star infielder Mookie Betts sent out a heartfelt post.

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Mookie Betts Sends Out Heartfelt Post to Dodgers Fans

After the loss on Thursday, Mookie Betts has quickly regrouped his thoughts about the series, and has taken to social media to address the tough series loss.

He posted (on Instagram):

The post reads:

“This season didn’t end the way we wanted, but I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. Through the ups and downs, you continued to show up and show love. I don’t take any of that for granted. Thank you, Dodger Nation.”

Mookie Betts was an everyday player for the Dodgers in 2026, and after a somewhat rocky start to the campaign, he came on strong in August and September down the stretch for LA.

Betts is a fan favorite in Los Angeles for the championships he’s helped bring in 2020, 2024, and 2025.

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Quickly Looking at Mookie Betts with the Dodgers

Since joining the Dodgers before the 2020 season, Mookie Betts has been named to 4 All-Star teams, and across seven seasons, he’s batted .275 with 175 home runs, 190 doubles, 15 triples, and an OPS+ of 133.

In 2026, across 478 at-bats, Betts batted .257 with 23 home runs, 25 doubles, 69 RBI, 71 runs scored, and an OPS of .780.

He’s tied to a 12-year, $365 million deal that runs through 2032.

The season will be missed, and getting to watch Mookie Betts play baseball every day will also be missed by the LA faithful.

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