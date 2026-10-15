Blake Snell and Wife Reveal Chilling Social Media Message After Brewers Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 3-0 in the NLCS, and will have to win the next four games in a row to extend their season.

On Wednesday, Dodgers starter Blake Snell got ambushed by Brewers hitters, and after not allowing a home run for the entire regular season, Snell allowed three in his start against Milwaukee in Game 3.

What followed after the outing for Snell and his family is a bit unsettling.

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Blake Snell’s Wife Receives Chilling Social Media Message

As usual, the social media trolls were out in full force after the NLCS Game Three, and Blake Snell’s wife, Haeley, shared that she received a very chilling message from what looks like an anonymous account.

The message read (via DM):

“It’s simple: tell that son of a bit## to back off before October 20th,”

“Otherwise, I’ll cut off your fingers, one by one.”

The angry messenger continued with:

“I don’t care about spending 40K to track you down, you [expletive]. He has until October 20th. Consider yourself warned.”

After the Dodgers got up 2-1 in Game Three, manager Dave Roberts decided to leave Blake Snell in the game for the 7th inning. Snell surrendered a huge 2-run home run to Jake Bauers in what was one of the greatest at-bats you’ll ever see to quickly put the Dodgers in a 3-2 hole, and then Snell allowed another homer to Garrett Mitchell (another lefty) to add salt in the wound for Dodgers fans.

The Brewers went on to win Game 3 6-2, and LA looks somewhat lifeless facing a 3-0 deficit in the series.

Haeley Snell then reposted the Instagram DM with the caption: “Tell me you lost a sports bet without telling me you lost a sports bet.”

Perhaps if this message is linked to a sports wager, and the Snell family takes further steps to investigate this ominous message, said sports bettor could get banned from several sports wager sites.

It’s imperative that the sports community shields the players from messages like this that challenge the integrity of the game on the field.

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