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Will Smith Major Life Announcement Emerges Moments Before Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

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Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on July 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are running out of games to lose if they want to advance to the World Series for a third straight season.

LA is currently down 2-0, but the NLCS has shifted to Los Angeles, which could the Dodgers a slight edge over the next two games (at home).

Moments before the huge Game 3 between the Brewers and Dodgers, a piece of off-field news surrounding Will Smith emerged.

More MLB on Heavy: Max Muncy News Emerges Before Pivotal Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

Will Smith Becomes Dad to Third Child!!

Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – APRIL 08: Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run on a single by Freddie Freeman #5 in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Just moments before the pivotal Game 3 against the Brewers, Will Smith’s wife, Cara, announced a major piece of life news for the Smith family.

She has successfully given birth to her and Will’s third child!

Here is the post the two share on Instagram, and they hint that their new daughter’s name is ‘Carter’:

Perhaps this huge piece of life news can get Will Smith going at the plate in the NLCS, as the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series hero has slumped since the beginning of the MLB playoffs.

Perhaps being at home will help wake Will Smith regardless.

However, either way, huge congrats to the Smith family for adding a new member to their growing family.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Roster News on 6-Year MLB Player

Taking a Quick Look at Will Smith’s MLB Career

Will Smith is a 3X World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s also been named to the MLB All-Star team three times.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Smith has spent his entire 8-year career with the Dodgers.

Over 795 total games played in his career, Smith has 138 home runs, 137 doubles, 476 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 127.

He’s been a lifeline for the Dodgers offense in many big moments in his career, and the Dodgers will continue to call his name during the playoffs.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Will Smith Major Life Announcement Emerges Moments Before Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

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