Will Smith Major Life Announcement Emerges Moments Before Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are running out of games to lose if they want to advance to the World Series for a third straight season.

LA is currently down 2-0, but the NLCS has shifted to Los Angeles, which could the Dodgers a slight edge over the next two games (at home).

Moments before the huge Game 3 between the Brewers and Dodgers, a piece of off-field news surrounding Will Smith emerged.

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Will Smith Becomes Dad to Third Child!!

Just moments before the pivotal Game 3 against the Brewers, Will Smith’s wife, Cara, announced a major piece of life news for the Smith family.

She has successfully given birth to her and Will’s third child!

Here is the post the two share on Instagram, and they hint that their new daughter’s name is ‘Carter’:

Perhaps this huge piece of life news can get Will Smith going at the plate in the NLCS, as the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series hero has slumped since the beginning of the MLB playoffs.

Perhaps being at home will help wake Will Smith regardless.

However, either way, huge congrats to the Smith family for adding a new member to their growing family.

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Taking a Quick Look at Will Smith’s MLB Career

Will Smith is a 3X World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s also been named to the MLB All-Star team three times.

Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Smith has spent his entire 8-year career with the Dodgers.

Over 795 total games played in his career, Smith has 138 home runs, 137 doubles, 476 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 127.

He’s been a lifeline for the Dodgers offense in many big moments in his career, and the Dodgers will continue to call his name during the playoffs.