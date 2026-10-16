Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Dave Roberts says he has no regrets about this series.
“I think at the end of the day, we got beat. We got outplayed in all facets. Those guys played flawless. Defensively, they pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, they slugged better than we did.”
Dave Roberts says he has no regrets about this series.
“I think at the end of the day, we got beat. We got outplayed in all facets. Those guys played flawless. Defensively, they pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, they slugged better than we did.”
Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win
Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.
Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.
After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.
In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.
Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,
In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.
Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.
Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a blunt quote after getting eliminated from the playoffs by the Brewers in the NLCS.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep