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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

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National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

After being eliminated, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a blunt quote.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Milwaukee Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Dodgers Nation wrote on X:

Dave Roberts says he has no regrets about this series.

“I think at the end of the day, we got beat. We got outplayed in all facets. Those guys played flawless. Defensively, they pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, they slugged better than we did.”

Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Shane Drohan #55 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.

After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Ashby #26 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after recording the final out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,

In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.

Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.

Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

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