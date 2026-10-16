Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

After being eliminated, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped a blunt quote.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Drops Blunt Quote After Milwaukee Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

Dodgers Nation wrote on X:

Dave Roberts says he has no regrets about this series.

“I think at the end of the day, we got beat. We got outplayed in all facets. Those guys played flawless. Defensively, they pitched better than we did, they hit better than we did, they slugged better than we did.”

Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win

Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.

Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.

After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.

In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,

In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.

Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.

Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.