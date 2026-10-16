Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Shohei Ohtani Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t three-peat as World Series Champions.

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a 4-0 sweep of the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series with a 6-4 win at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

The Brewers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic.

After being eliminated, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a statement on Shohei Ohtani, who hit a three-run home run on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Drops Shohei Ohtani Quote After Milwaukee Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

Dodgers Nation wrote on X:

Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani tonight:

“Big three-run homer, gave us a big lift. I’ll always trust Shohei. I think he’s the best player on the planet and he’s not completely healthy, but I just give him a lot of respect for not running from it.”

Ohtani had a rough postseason, going just 5-for-26. He is dealing with a knee and biceps injury.

Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win

Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.

Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.

After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.

In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,

In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.

Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.

Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.