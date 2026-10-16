Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Shohei Ohtani Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
“Big three-run homer, gave us a big lift. I’ll always trust Shohei. I think he’s the best player on the planet and he’s not completely healthy, but I just give him a lot of respect for not running from it.”
“Big three-run homer, gave us a big lift. I’ll always trust Shohei. I think he’s the best player on the planet and he’s not completely healthy, but I just give him a lot of respect for not running from it.”
Ohtani had a rough postseason, going just 5-for-26. He is dealing with a knee and biceps injury.
Milwaukee Brewers Complete Sweep of Los Angeles Dodgers With 6-4 Win
Third baseman David Hamilton went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI single and two runs scored as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.
Left-hander Shane Drohan served as the opener for the Brewers. He allowed one earned run in one inning.
Dustin May relieved Drohan and allowed three earned runs over three innings.
After May, JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings, and Aaron Ashby hurled three shutout innings.
In the second inning, Andy Pages hit an RBI single, and Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.
Jake Bauers cut the Dodgers’ lead to two with a two-run double in the fourth inning,
In the fifth inning, Hamilton hit an RBI single, and Jake Bauers walked in the tying run.
Garrett Mitchell hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth inning. Hamilton hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to make the score 6-4.
Tyler Glasnow made the start for Los Angeles, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings. The Dodgers used four other pitchers after Glasnow.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made an honest statement on Shohei Ohtani after getting swept by the Brewers in the NLCS.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Shohei Ohtani Quote After Brewers’ NLCS Sweep