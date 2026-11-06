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New York Yankees Dealt Bad News on Reported Trade Target

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Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: Jacob Young #30 of the Washington Nationals hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In mid-October, reports surfaced by a few New York Yankees insiders that the organization had shown interest in trading for Washington NationalsJacob Young, and that the Nationals had previously explored a trade of Young in January of 2026.

Well, on Friday (11/6), the Jacob Young rumors came to a screeching halt, as the Nationals’ 27-year-old outfielder is reportedly signing an extension to stay with Washington.

MLBTR.com’s AJ Eustance wrote (on October 17):

“The Yankees have shown past interest in Nationals center fielder Jacob Young, writes Joel Sherman of The New York Post. It’s unclear whether the two sides engaged in formal talks or if it was just due diligence on the Yankees’ part, though the Nationals were known to be exploring a trade of Young back in January.”

With the Yankees potentially experiencing some outfield turnover this offseason, Young stood out as a top trade candidate to perhaps replace Trent Grisham in center field.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Idea Offloads 2 Prospects for Athletics’ Shea Langeliers

Nationals-Jacob Young Agree to Contract Extension

Washington Nationals v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: Jacob Young #30 of the Washington Nationals hits a grounder for an out against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

According to reports by FanSided.com’s Robert Murray, the Nationals and outfielder Jacob Young have agreed to a 4-year contract extension.

@ByRobertMurray wrote via X.com:
“Terms: Jacob Young and the Nationals reached an agreement on a four-year, $23 million contract extension that includes an $8 million option for a fifth season, according to a source familiar with the deal.”
@JonHeyman: “Jacob Young extended by Nats. @ByRobertMurray 1st. Great defensive CF is someone Yankees always liked”
Jacob Young has spent four seasons in MLB (all with the Nationals). Across 443 games played, he carries a batting average of .248 with 15 home runs. 129 RBI and a lifetime OPS+ of 83.
The Yankees may never have been serious about trading for him, but this contract extension shuts down those rumors.
Young isn’t known as an offensive-first player, but he provides exceptional outfield defense.

Who Else Could the Yankees Target Via Trade??

Now that Jacob Young is off the Yankees’ hypothetical trade board, it begs the question of who else the organization could trade for, especially if they are still in the market for an outfielder.

Right now, the Yankees’ biggest needs are a third baseman and a backup catcher, which could still be in store later this offseason.

However, some overall trade targets include Isaac Paredes, Shea Langeliers, Freddy Fermin, Willi Castro, and Spencer Torkelson.

More MLB on Heavy: Controversial Atlanta Braves Player Elects Free Agency After Yankees Departure

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Dealt Bad News on Reported Trade Target

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