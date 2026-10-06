Dodgers Get Notable Edwin Diaz Update Ahead of NLDS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The offense managed just two runs, both on solo home runs, and went hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. The series is now tied heading to Atlanta for a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday.

The narrative coming out of Dodger Stadium was heavy with concern. Shohei Ohtani has not looked right. Blake Snell lasted fewer than four innings. The lineup has struggled to manufacture runs without the long ball.

But buried inside a frustrating night was one performance that gave the Dodgers something to feel good about.

Diaz Makes His Case

Edwin Diaz retired all three batters he faced in Game 2, punching out two of them on his way to one of the most efficient relief appearances of the night. It was clean, efficient, and dominant.

When asked afterward whether he is ready to pitch in the ninth inning for the Dodgers, Diaz did not hesitate.

“I’m always ready,” Diaz said. “I’ve been throwing the ball really good. In any situation they give me the ball, I will try to do my job.”

Dave Roberts singled him out after.

“Edwin was great,” Roberts said. “If you look at tonight and try to find some silver linings, that was a silver lining and certainly a positive.”

The Comeback Behind the Performance

What makes Diaz’s October resurgence remarkable is where he was six months ago. The right-hander spent time on the injured list twice this season, first with loose bodies in his elbow and then with neck inflammation that sidelined him from mid-August through mid-September.

The results since his September return match the velocity. Diaz has not allowed a run across his last five outings, striking out 11 batters in that stretch while giving up just one hit and one walk. He has retired 15 hitters in a row heading into Game 3.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Diaz is making his pitch for a bigger role, and his arm is backing it up. A reliever who was out for long stretches of the season now looks like one of the most reliable weapons in the bullpen.

Game 3 against Chris Sale will test every part of the Dodgers’ roster. Diaz wants the ball when it matters most. Right now, he has earned the right to ask for it.