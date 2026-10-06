Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers Get Notable Edwin Diaz Update Ahead of NLDS Game 3

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after an RBI singe from Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers to score Sam Haggerty #0, to tie the game 7-7, during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 2 of the National League Division Series 3-2 to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The offense managed just two runs, both on solo home runs, and went hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. The series is now tied heading to Atlanta for a pivotal Game 3 on Tuesday.

The narrative coming out of Dodger Stadium was heavy with concern. Shohei Ohtani has not looked right. Blake Snell lasted fewer than four innings. The lineup has struggled to manufacture runs without the long ball.

But buried inside a frustrating night was one performance that gave the Dodgers something to feel good about.

Diaz Makes His Case

Edwin Diaz retired all three batters he faced in Game 2, punching out two of them on his way to one of the most efficient relief appearances of the night. It was clean, efficient, and dominant.

When asked afterward whether he is ready to pitch in the ninth inning for the Dodgers, Diaz did not hesitate.

“I’m always ready,” Diaz said. “I’ve been throwing the ball really good. In any situation they give me the ball, I will try to do my job.”

Dave Roberts singled him out after.

“Edwin was great,” Roberts said. “If you look at tonight and try to find some silver linings, that was a silver lining and certainly a positive.”

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Edwin Diaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Comeback Behind the Performance

What makes Diaz’s October resurgence remarkable is where he was six months ago. The right-hander spent time on the injured list twice this season, first with loose bodies in his elbow and then with neck inflammation that sidelined him from mid-August through mid-September.

The results since his September return match the velocity. Diaz has not allowed a run across his last five outings, striking out 11 batters in that stretch while giving up just one hit and one walk. He has retired 15 hitters in a row heading into Game 3.

Edwin Diaz, Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Dodgers

Diaz is making his pitch for a bigger role, and his arm is backing it up. A reliever who was out for long stretches of the season now looks like one of the most reliable weapons in the bullpen.

Game 3 against Chris Sale will test every part of the Dodgers’ roster. Diaz wants the ball when it matters most. Right now, he has earned the right to ask for it.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Dodgers Get Notable Edwin Diaz Update Ahead of NLDS Game 3

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x