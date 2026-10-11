Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Add All-Star Player to Roster Before Brewers Series

The day is finally here!!

The National League Championship Series in MLB is set to begin on Sunday, October 11, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Game One will feature a marquee starting pitching matchup between Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski.

Before the series got underway, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a few tweaks to their roster in preparation of what will be a tense battle with the Brewers, who held MLB’s best record in 2026.

Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski Suddenly Added to Roster, Hyeseong Kim Left Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released their NLCS roster, and notably, Justin Wrobleski has been added to the roster, while infielder Hyeseong Kim has been left off in a pair of sudden moves.

@SleeperDodgers: “The Dodgers’ NLCS roster is officially set!”

“The only change from the NLDS roster is Justin Wrobleski replacing Hyeseong Kim.”

As you can see, the Dodgers are very even with their roster for this NLCS showdown, and if needed, Wrobleski will either serve as a long reliever or bulk-innings eater for LA.

Wrobleski has been a starter for much of the 2026 season for LA, and was even named to the All-Star team, but in the back half of the campaign, his stuff was far less effective, and with Skubal + Snell joining the rotation, Wrobleski saw his starting job go by the wayside.

However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be an important piece to the Dodgers’ current playoff run.

Quickly Looking at Justin Wrobleski’s 2026 Season

Wrobleski has pitched in each of the last three seasons for the Dodgers, but 2026 was his breakout campaign.

He made 22 starts, and over 140 innings, Wrobleski posted an ERA of 3.66.

The issue for Wrobleski was that he surrendered 21 home runs, and a lot of them came later in the season, which has led to somewhat of a distrust from the coaching staff in utilizing Wrobleski down the stretch.

Over 243 IP in his MLB career, Wrobleski holds an ERA of 4.15 with 220 strikeouts.