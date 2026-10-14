Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Blake Snell News Before Pivotal Brewers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will really be up against it if they do not win on Wednesday, October 14, against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Already down 2-0 in the series, if LA goes down 3-0, a comeback becomes virtually impossible.

The good news for LA is that the series is shifting back to Los Angeles, and the Dodgers should be very glad, as they were outplayed in Milwaukee.

However, at some point in this series, if the Dodgers want to advance to the World Series, they will have to win in Milwaukee.

As for the pitching matchup in Game Three, the Dodgers announced that it will be Blake Snell taking the ball.

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Dodgers Relying on Strong Blake Snell Start

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Blake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he walks off the mound during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Per MLB.com, Blake Snell is slated to get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening with essentially their season on the line.

Milwaukee is going with Roberts Gasser as their starter.

Snell had a dominant start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 NLCS, and LA is relying on more of the same in Game Three this year. Snell has already had one start during these MLB playoffs, but it was a bit rocky against the Atlanta Braves.

The issue for Snell was allowing too many walks, which resulted in an earlier-than-normal exit for the 2X Cy Young Award winner.

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Taking a Quick Look at Blake Snell’s 2026 Campaign

Blake Snell dealt with some injuries during the 2026 season, but he’s fully healthy and has been a strong member of the Dodgers rotation since September.

Snell made nine starts in the regular season, and over 40+ innings, he logged a 1.90 ERA with 55 strikeouts.

Against the Braves (10 days ago), Snell went just 3.2 innings and walked five batters, while also striking out five.

The Brewers lineup is very stingy and has amazing plate discipline, so Snell will have to limit the walks if he wants to go deep in this pivotal Game Three.

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