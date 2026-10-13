Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion Officially a Free Agent

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays still alive in the MLB playoffs, today I’ll be taking a look at a player who will be a free agent after the season is over, and has been apart of both organizations.

That player is infielder Gavin Lux, who began his MLB career with the Dodgers and spent the first five campaigns of his career in LA.

Lux, 28, is set for free agency this winter, and it’s unclear what kind of contract he will get based on his recent performance.

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Looking at Gavin Lux with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Lux was once one of the top prospects in all of MiLB.

However, his career just hasn’t panned out the way many scouts, insiders, and prospect analysts believed.

He does still have two World Series victories to his name (2020, 2024 with the Dodgers), but LA certainly hoped for more from him.

Across 412 games played in five years, Lux batted .252 with 28 home runs, 155 RBI, and an OPS+ of 96 while with the Dodgers.

In 2023, Lux did not play at all due to a torn ACL.

He always showcased strong traits, but Lux’s power just never translated to MLB like many thought it would.

After the 2024 World Series victory, LA decided to part ways with Lux, and he joined the Cincinnati Reds for the 2025 campaign.

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What Should Gavin Lux Expect in Free Agency?

After his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gavin Lux joined the Reds for one season.

He batted .269 with the Reds over 140 GP, and had five home runs and 28 doubles.

After the 2025 season, Lux was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, but due to a season-ending injury, Lux has not played a single game with TB.

Now, he’s officially a free agent for all 30 MLB teams to potentially sign.

It’s fair to assume Lux doesn’t fetch anything more than a one or two-year contract due to the concerns of production (from a power standpoint) and injury.

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