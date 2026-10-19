Los Angeles Dodgers Expected to Part Ways with 32-Year-Old Outfielder

There is a strong likelihood that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call will not be back with the organization for the 2027 season.

After not getting much playing time in the MLB playoffs for LA, the Dodgers’ front office is at a crossroads with Call, and the decision seems pretty obvious at this point in time.

There are two ways the Dodgers could part with Alex Call: A. non-tender his contract, or B. find a trade suitor for the 32-year-old outfielder.

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What Should Dodgers Do with Alex Call?

Those who cover the Los Angeles Dodgers on a daily basis have a growing belief that Alex Call will likely either be traded or non-tendered this offseason.

LA traded for Call in 2025, and he actually fared pretty well for LA en route to a World Series title.

However, Call’s offensive numbers took a big dip in 2026, which is why speculation is growing.

He’s still an arbitration-eligible player, and LA is projected to owe him a salary of around $1.9 million (his salary in 2026 was $1.6).

So, the Dodgers’ front office might want to see if they can get anything in return for him, and then opt to utilize younger talent as backup outfielder options.

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Taking a Quick Look at Alex Call’s MLB Career

Alex Call came up with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, but was traded to the Washington Nationals very shortly after making his MLB debut.

The MLB veteran of five seasons has logged just over 1,000 career at-bats, and he’s a lifetime .241 hitter with 22 home runs, 116 RBI, and 48 doubles, which is good for an OPS+ of 98.

That OPS+ of 98 suggests that he’s a league-average hitter, and he can provide some other assets to another organization as well, but the reality is the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t really need his services.

In 2026, Call batted .233 over 163 at-bats with one home run and an OPS+ of 84.

It will be very interesting to see what the Dodgers decide to do with Call this offseason, and if they do trade him, see what LA will receive in return.