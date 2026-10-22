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Los Angeles Dodgers Projection Reveals Tarik Skubal’s Impressive Baseline Contract

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Tarik Skubal
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Tarik Skubal on board for their 2026 campaign.

But he played with the organization for only one season. He is now entering free agency.

In a recent prediction, an MLB writer revealed Skubal’s potential baseline contract for his next deal.

What Could Skubal’s Next Contract Look Like?

Tarik Skubal
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a out a home plate by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the 29-year-old starter is expected to be “the next free agent to lock in at least $200 million.”

As he pointed out, on Oct. 16, Skubal was the only player he tabbed as potentially surpassing the $200 million mark.

In fact, he projected him to land a massive nine-year, $360 million deal.

Simply put, Skubal is one of the most productive aces to enter free agency in MLB history.

During his final year with the Detroit Tigers in 2025, he registered a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 starts.

In 2026, he recorded a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings of work through 26 starts.

Tarik Skubal
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Boston Red Sox during the eigth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 02, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

He walked 27 batters.

What Does Skubal’s Future With the Dodgers Look Like?

Tarik Skubal
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a walk to Osleivis Basabe #39 of the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Well, this is one of the top questions floating within and around Los Angeles.

Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com on Oct. 21, “When a superstar-caliber talent like Skubal is on the market, it is hard to count out the Dodgers. That’s why they signed closer Edwin Díaz and right fielder Kyle Tucker last offseason. We have already seen how much L.A. was willing to give up for up to three months of Skubal; it’s no big jump to imagine that they might be willing to commit a lot of resources to him in free agency.”

Ultimately, other ballclubs across the league would benefit from having a southpaw like Skubal in their rotation.

The Dodgers already have great depth, and yes, as Chen hinted, there isn’t such a thing as too much rotation depth.

Tarik Skubal
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

But perhaps focusing their energy elsewhere would be worthwhile.

Regardless of where Skubal lands, his loyal fans can expect to see him cash in with a colossal payday — it will be well-earned.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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