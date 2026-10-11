Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Remove Shortstop From Roster Before Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will air on FOX.

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18, Tarik Skubal #29, Blake Snell #7, and Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Dodgers officially announced their roster for the NLCS.

Notably, a speedy shortstop was left off the roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers Leave SS Hyeseong Kim Off NLCS Roster vs. Brewers

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes batting practice prior to the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Dodgers kept speedy shortstop Hyeseong Kim off the NLCS roster.

The Athletic’s Katie Woo wrote on X: Dodgers NLCS roster: Justin Wrobleski on, Hyeseong Kim off.

Kim appeared in one game during the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. He didn’t receive any plate appearances in the game.

Looking at Dodgers SS Hyeseong Kim

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Dodgers signed Kim as a free agent out of South Korea ahead of the 2025 season.

Last year, Kim posted 0.8 fWAR and a .280/.314/.385 (95 wRC+) slash line with three home runs, 17 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 71 games.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

This season, Kim was worth 0.3 fWAR and slashed .259/.323/.328 (83 wRC+) with one home run, 11 RBI and five stolen bases over 43 games with the Dodgers.

Kim spent most of the year at Triple-A. With Oklahoma City this season, Kim hit .262/.330/.345 (77 wRC+) with three home runs, 31 RBI and 15 stole bases in 85 games.

Looking at the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS

Here is the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS schedule:

Game 1: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 11 @ American Family Field

Game 2: 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ American Family Field

Game 3: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 14 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 4: 6:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 5 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @ Dodger Stadium

Game 6 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Game 7 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 18 @ American Family Field

Games 1, 2 and 7 will be available to watch on FOX. The rest will be broadcast on FS1.

The winner of the Brewers-Dodgers NLCS will advance to the World Series to play the winner of the ALCS.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS, will play the winner of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox in the ALCS. The Guardians-White Sox series is tied 2-2.

This year’s NLCS will be a rematch from last year.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS. The Dodgers then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Brewers finished the season with the best record in the National League at 103-59.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Brewers won four of seven games against the Dodgers during the regular season.