Where to Watch Dodgers vs Braves in USA & Canada

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Atlanta Braves 2-1 heading into tonight’s Game 4. Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle looks to shut down the Dodgers’ high-flying offense, while Tyler Glasnow seeks to stop the Braves’ comeback attempt.

Elsewhere in the MLB playoffs, the Chicago White Sox are looking to close the door on the Cleveland Guardians, as the New York Yankees‘ World Series hopes hang by a thread.

Here are the streaming and cable details you need to watch this game, along with key statistics for both squads and the confirmed starting lineup for tonight’s Dodgers vs. Braves contest.

Where to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves

Tonight’s game is scheduled for 3:00 PM Pacific Time, or 6:00 PM Eastern.

Luckily for Dodgers and Braves fans, you can stream, watch on cable, or listen to tonight’s game.

Fans in the USA can follow the game on FS1/FOX ONE and Fox Deportes/FOX ONE. Fans in the USA and Canada can watch on Fubo TV, provided they have a subscription.

Dodgers and Braves fans in the USA can listen to the game if they don’t have access to a TV, or want to listen while they are at work.

For Braves fans, tune into 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan or LA Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM. Alternatively, Dodgers fans can listen to the game on Dodgers Radio AM 570, KTNQ 1020. Fans across the USA can listen on ESPN Radio.

Pitching Stats For the Dodgers vs Braves

The Dodgers lead the Braves in the series, 2-1. Here is how they got there:

Game 1: Dodgers 5, Braves 3

Dodgers 5, Braves 3 Game 2: Braves 3, Dodgers 2

Braves 3, Dodgers 2 Game 3: Dodgers 3, Braves 1

Tonight’s game will feature the pitching talents of Glasnow and Mahle. Here are their major stats for the playoffs so far.

Tyler Glasnow Stats

Here are Glasnow’s playoff stats, including the Wild Card series:

Games: 6

6 Starts: 3

3 Strikeouts: 25

25 Innings: 21.1

21.1 ERA: 1.69

1.69 WHIP: 1.22

1.22 Additional Stats: 1 Hold, 1 Save

Tyler Mahle Stats

Here are Mahle’s playoff stats prior to Game 4 against the Dodgers:

Games: 1

1 Starts: 1

1 Strikeouts: 6

6 Innings: 7

7 ERA: 1.29

1.29 WHIP : 1.00

: 1.00 Additional Stats: 1 Walk, 1 Earned Run

Starting Lineup: Dodgers vs Braves Game 4

Prior to taking to the field for Game 4, each team announced their lineup. Here are the starting lineups they have chosen.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

This is the Dodgers starting lineup for Game 4:

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup

Here is the starting lineup that the Braves announced: