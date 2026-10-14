Max Muncy News Emerges Before Pivotal Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 3

If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to advance to the World Series for a third straight season, they will need to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in four of the next six games.

LA faces a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS, but the series has shifted to Los Angeles, with a pivotal Game Three taking place on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the marquee matchup in one of the final series on the MLB calendar, a piece of Max Muncy news emerged.

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Max Muncy is an NL Gold Glove Finalist!

Congrats to Max Muncy, who was named an NL Gold Glove finalist for third base on Wednesday (10/14).

@RawlingsSports announced the Max Muncy news via their X account:

Max Muncy has never won a Gold Glove in his 11-year MLB career, but he’s also never been as good defensively as he was in 2026.

Everyone knows what Muncy can do with the bat in his hands, but the strides he’s made defensively since becoming a primary 3B are equally as impressive.

Going against two certified elite defenders in Javier Sanoja and Alex Bregman for the award, it’s unclear if Muncy will be able to take the Gold Glove crown, but even being a finalist is an accomplishment.

The winners of each position’s respective Gold Glove will be announced on November 1, 2026, on ESPN.

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Taking a Quick Look at Max Muncy’s Defensive Value

Courtesy of DodgersNation.con writer Aaron Coloma, here is some information about Max Muncy’s defensive value in 2026:

“Muncy hovered around league average with a 0 fielding run value and -1 outs above average, which land him right around league average in both departments. When looking at his previous seasons, though, he made a huge improvement. Just last year, Muncy ended the season with a -4 fielding run value and -5 outs above average, which ranked in the 22nd and 10th percentiles, respectively. He had an even worse mark in his last fully healthy season in 2023, posting -9 outs above average.”

Muncy finished 2026 with a +2 defensive runs saved, which, believe it or not, is above average for all third basemen.

The thing that will likely hold back Muncy from winning this award is the fact that he made 15 errors in 2026, which is a lot, but it came over 326 chances, and his fielding percentage came out to .954.

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