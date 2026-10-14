Atlanta Braves Quietly Announce Roster News on 6-Year MLB Player

Shortly after the Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs a week ago, the front office decided to cut ties with veteran player Luke Williams.

On 10/9, MiLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves designated SS Luke Williams for assignment.”

Due to Williams’ DFA limbo status, it took a few days for a follow-up roster decision to post about Williams’ future with the organization, but there has since been a transaction regarding the 30-year-old.

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Atlanta Braves Send Luke Williams Outright to Minors

It’s unclear if he’s accepted the outright assignment or will elect free agency, but the Braves have assigned Luke Williams to AAA Gwinnett:

“Atlanta Braves sent SS Luke Williams outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

It’s possible that Luke Williams has already elected free agency, but that transaction would likely post soon if he has.

BatteryPower.com wrote (about Williams):

“Williams has seen action with the big league team since being acquired by Atlanta in 2023, but only appeared in two games this season – walking in his only plate appearance – although he was on the team’s Wild Card Series roster. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

There’s also a possibility that Luke Williams will be involved in a minor trade this offseason, if he remains with the Braves.

In 2025 with the Braves, Williams appeared in 39 games, and he batted .129 with an OPS+ of 4 in 31 at-bats. He’s mostly been used as a pinch-runner/defensive replacement in his time with the Braves.

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Taking a Quick Look at Luke Williams’ MLB Career

Luke Williams made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He logged the most games in his career over the first two seasons of his big-league career, but playing time has been sparse since.

Across four seasons with the Braves, Williams appeared in 82 games and totaled 86 at-bats. Over those 86 at-bats, Williams has batted .151 with zero home runs, five doubles, and an OPS+ of 21.

For his entire MLB career (321 total ABs), Luke Williams carries a lifetime average of .212 with an OPS+ of 54.

He’s also played for the aforementioned Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

All stints besides with the Braves, Phillies and Marlins have been very brief.

Stay updated on the next Atlanta Braves roster move regarding Luke Williams on Heavy on Braves.