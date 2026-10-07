Yoshinobu Yamamoto Gets Strong Words After Dodgers’ NLDS Game 3 Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers needed a pitching gem to get themselves back on track after losing Game 2 of the NLDS to the Atlanta Braves, and boy did they get one from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto went seven innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, one walk, and striking out 10 in the process. Los Angeles needed an excellent outing from their ace, given that on the other side the Braves were counting on Chris Sale.

It was a pitcher’s duel to start the game until the fourth inning, when the Dodgers once again counted on the long ball with home runs from Kike Hernandez and Freddie Freeman for a three-run inning.

Three runs were more than enough for Yamamoto as he held the Braves offense in check while Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz pitched one inning each to secure the Game 3 win and take a 2-1 NLDS lead.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts on Yamamoto’s performance, which has the Dodgers one win away from the NLCS.

“What a performance,” Roberts told the media postgame. “I think it was that fifth inning where there started to be a little bit of stress, but managed the situation, limited damage, and to go out there and give us two more, pretty impressive. He just has a way of making pitches, calm as can be, and I think he made two mistakes all night.

“The first pitch to [Matt] Olson, Lane Thomas, that cutter that just didn’t get there. But outside of that, he was awesome. And, excuse me, to get through seven innings, our bullpen’s in a good spot as far as Game 4. Can’t say enough about Yoshinobu.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Gets Message on His Strong Outing

Meanwhile, Alanna Rizzo had praise for what she saw from Yamamoto as the Japanese star showed why he’s the ace of the staff and the World Series MVP from last year.

“The thing about Yoshinobu Yamamoto that’s so unbelievable is probably we don’t talk about him enough because he’s so steady,” Rizzo said in an Oct. 6 video from “Dodgers Territory.”

“He doesn’t have ridiculous highs; he doesn’t have clunkers. He doesn’t have any outings that you’re like, ‘What the f–k?’ And that’s exactly what you need in an ace. And again, to your point, the Dodgers beat the Braves’ ace [on Oct. 6]. The Dodgers have an ace going every single day.”

Dave Roberts on Dodgers’ Performance in NLDS Game 3

Along with Yamamoto’s performance, Roberts had candid words about the showing from the entire team, as they likely didn’t want to go down 2-1 and have to be in a do-or-die game on the road in Game 4.

“The thing I was most proud of is we played tonight like an elimination game,” Roberts added. “You can see from the outset, Mookie [Betts’] at-bats, even just pushing a ball in his first at-bat, kind of set the tone as far as just the fight. We spoiled a lot of pitches, took a lot of really good pitches that we normally don’t do.

“Anytime you can get Chris Sale out of a game after five innings, you’re doing something. I think collectively it was probably one of our better performances, certainly with the starter, as far as 1 through 9.”