Milwaukee Brewers Announce Jake Bauers Change Before Dodgers Game

The Milwaukee Brewers are approaching Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Just a few short hours before first pitch, the organization announced a change to its lineup.

Brewers Announce New Jake Bauers Change Before Dodgers Game

According to the Brewers’ social media post, 31-year-old first baseman Jake Bauers is now batting fourth in the order on Thursday night.

The complete lineup looks as follows:

Southpaw Shane Drohan will be starting on the mound for the bullpen game.

Bauers is in the midst of his seventh season playing Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres selected him 208th overall in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his debut in June 2018.

This season, his third with Milwaukee, he showed a boost in offensive performance.

By the end of the regular season, he slashed .266/.389/.484 with a career-high .873 OPS and 26 homers through 144 games. He logged 22 doubles, two triples and 86 RBIs.

In the 2026 postseason alone, Bauers is batting .261 with a .824 OPS and one home run across his seven appearances.

Where Do the Brewers Stand Ahead of NLCS Game 4 Clash vs. the Dodgers?

Milwaukee wrapped up its regular season by leading the National League Central 103-59 overall.

Not only did they lead their division, but they also led the big leagues as a whole, edging out Los Angeles (100-62), the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) and the Atlanta Braves (94-68).

In the NLDS, they faced the Padres, but ultimately eliminated them from the postseason.

So far in the NLCS, they’ve clinched three victories over the Dodgers.

Game 1 resulted in a score of 2-1, followed by 7-4 in Game 2 and 6-2 in Game 3.

The next Brewers-Dodgers meeting is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

As pointed out by Fabian Ardaya, Katie Woo and Tyler Kepner of The Athletic, “Milwaukee, hailing from the smallest market in the majors, leads the series 3-0 and is a win away from its first Fall Classic appearance in 44 years. They could get there by toppling a dynasty that has won each of the last two World Series.”

Pulling off a Game 4 victory over the Dodgers, who have clinched the last two World Series rings, would be nothing short of a monumental feat.

At this rate, many are expecting the Brewers to come out on top and enter the highly touted Fall Classic.