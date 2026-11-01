7-Year New York Mets Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets are coming off another disappointing year.

They had a talented roster, but failed to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight season.

7-Year New York Mets Catcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Mets catcher became a free agent.

Travis d’Arnaud (most recently with the Los Angeles Angels) will become available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Travis d’Arnaud elected free agency.”

d’Arnaud finished the 2026 season batting .158 with 12 hits, one home run, three RBIs and seven runs in 32 games.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 37-year-old before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At d’Arnaud’s Mets Run

d’Arnaud was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career in New York.

During the 2017 season, d’Arnaud hit 16 home runs with 57 RBIs.

d’Arnaud was also with the Mets when they reached the 2015 World Series.

Looking At d’Arnaud’s Other Stops

d’Arnaud has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

In 2022, he made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Braves.

Looking At The Mets

The Mets reached the NLCS in 2024 (before their two down years).

They finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.