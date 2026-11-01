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7-Year New York Mets Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Travis d'Arnaud #7 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to game four of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 21, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are coming off another disappointing year.

They had a talented roster, but failed to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight season.

7-Year New York Mets Catcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyTravis d’Arnaud #18 of the New York Mets reacts after making a force out on Matt Adams #18 of the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at SunTrust Park on June 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, a former Mets catcher became a free agent.

Travis d’Arnaud (most recently with the Los Angeles Angels) will become available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Travis d’Arnaud elected free agency.”

GettySamy Natera Jr. #52 of the Los Angeles Angels (R) celebrates with Travis D’Arnaud #25 after the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

d’Arnaud finished the 2026 season batting .158 with 12 hits, one home run, three RBIs and seven runs in 32 games.

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks up the 37-year-old before the start of Spring Training.

Looking At d’Arnaud’s Mets Run

GettyTravis d’Arnaud #18 of the New York Mets celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on June 18, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

d’Arnaud was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career in New York.

During the 2017 season, d’Arnaud hit 16 home runs with 57 RBIs.

GettyCatcher Travis d’Arnaud #18 of the New York Mets hugs pitcher Jeurys Familia #27 after the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

d’Arnaud was also with the Mets when they reached the 2015 World Series.

Looking At d’Arnaud’s Other Stops

GettyTravis d’Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves smiles before batting during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

d’Arnaud has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

In 2022, he made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Braves.

Looking At The Mets

GettyAndy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Mets reached the NLCS in 2024 (before their two down years).

They finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year New York Mets Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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