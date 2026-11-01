CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Travis d'Arnaud #7 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to game four of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 21, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
In 2022, he made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Braves.
Looking At The Mets
The Mets reached the NLCS in 2024 (before their two down years).
They finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Mets are coming off another disappointing year.They had a talented roster, but failed to make the MLB playoffs for the second straight season.7-Year New York Mets Catcher Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Mets catcher became a free agent.Travis d’Arnaud (most recently with the Los Angeles Angels) will become available to sign […]
7-Year New York Mets Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent