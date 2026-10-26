MLB Announces Major New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor News Amid World Series

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning the first two games of the series at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, Major League Baseball announced exciting news involving New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Wins Roberto Clemente Award Amid World Series

MLB wrote on X: Congratulations to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, winner of the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One! 👏

The Mets wrote on X:

Representing the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

@Lindor12BC is the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award winner! 🤩

What is the Roberto Clemente Award?

The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the philanthropic efforts of a player each year.

It is named after Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, a Puerto Rican native who posted 95.o bWAR over his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lindor is the fifth Puerto Rican-born player to earn the honor.

The shortstop will receive the award on Monday before Game 3 of the World Series.

This decade, Lindor has donated more than $1 million to help develop and fund Lindor Hall, a middle school building at his alma mater in Florida.

Lindor also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund to help students with financial needs to attend the academy.

After Hurricanes Maria (2017) and Fiona (2022), the shortstop provided financial support for disaster relief, hosted youth baseball clinics, restored athletic facilities, and partnered with several organizations to help with environmental conservation and support recovery.

He recently partnered with Seen, a nonprofit that helps families with children who have physical disability, giving the kids a day at the ballpark. He also partnered with New Balance to deliver school supplies and backpacks to hundreds of kids every year.

This year, Lindor introduced “Lindor’s Leaders,” a program that focuses on mental health, teamwork and leadership, and communication for students in Bayside High School’s Sports Medicine Program.