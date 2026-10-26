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MLB Announces Major New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor News Amid World Series

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New York Mets v Miami Marlins
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series is in full swing.

The Milwaukee Brewers have a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning the first two games of the series at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Sal Frelick #10, Jackson Chourio #11, and Garrett Mitchell #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, Major League Baseball announced exciting news involving New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Wins Roberto Clemente Award Amid World Series

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets smiles as he touches third base after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MLB wrote on X: Congratulations to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, winner of the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One! 👏

The Mets wrote on X:

Representing the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

@Lindor12BC is the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award winner! 🤩

What is the Roberto Clemente Award?

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 3
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: A detailed view of the Roberto Clemente Award trophy is seen prior to Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the philanthropic efforts of a player each year.

It is named after Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente, a Puerto Rican native who posted 95.o bWAR over his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 3
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: A detailed view of the Roberto Clemente Award trophy is seen prior to Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Lindor is the fifth Puerto Rican-born player to earn the honor.

The shortstop will receive the award on Monday before Game 3 of the World Series.

This decade, Lindor has donated more than $1 million to help develop and fund Lindor Hall, a middle school building at his alma mater in Florida.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets gestures to the dugout after doubling in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Lindor also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund to help students with financial needs to attend the academy.

After Hurricanes Maria (2017) and Fiona (2022), the shortstop provided financial support for disaster relief, hosted youth baseball clinics, restored athletic facilities, and partnered with several organizations to help with environmental conservation and support recovery.

He recently partnered with Seen, a nonprofit that helps families with children who have physical disability, giving the kids a day at the ballpark. He also partnered with New Balance to deliver school supplies and backpacks to hundreds of kids every year.

This year, Lindor introduced “Lindor’s Leaders,” a program that focuses on mental health, teamwork and leadership, and communication for students in Bayside High School’s Sports Medicine Program.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB Announces Major New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor News Amid World Series

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