Mets’ Three Gold Glove Finalists Have a Historic Twist

The New York Mets have three chances to turn a difficult season into franchise history. Luis Torrens, Carson Benge, and Nolan McLean are now Gold Glove finalists.

MLB announced the finalists on October 14. Winners will be revealed November 1.

For New York, the most intriguing possibility involves Torrens. The catcher has a chance to achieve something no player at his position has done in a Mets uniform.

The nominations also give fans another way to evaluate the roster entering the offseason. Defensive contributions can help explain a player’s value when the conversation usually centers on hitting numbers, strikeouts, or the next potential acquisition.

Luis Torrens Has a Chance at a Mets First

According to Amazin’ Avenue’s finalists analysis, Torrens would become the first Mets catcher to win a Gold Glove. Any winner from the trio would be New York’s first since Juan Lagares in 2014.

That gives Torrens’ nomination significance beyond an individual honor. It creates a chance to add a new position to the franchise’s list of winners.

Torrens also reached the finalist stage in 2025, when Patrick Bailey won. This year, his competition includes Freddy Fermin and Gabriel Moreno, giving voters another comparison among catchers with different defensive strengths behind the plate.

His defensive case has measurable support. Baseball Savant credits Torrens with a Fielding Run Value of 10 during 2026.

That measure puts several catching responsibilities into a common framework. Evaluating a catcher requires attention to more than whether runners successfully steal second base.

Receiving pitches, blocking balls, and making throws all affect run prevention. A catcher can contribute in those areas without producing a memorable offensive highlight.

The award would recognize that work, but the nomination already reminds us of it. Assessing Torrens only through his production at the plate would leave part of his contribution out of the discussion.

Carson Benge and Nolan McLean Have Different Cases

Amazin’ Avenue lists McLean with four Defensive Runs Saved. A win would make him the first Mets pitcher to receive the award since Ron Darling in 1989.

For a pitcher, completing the play after delivering the ball is an often-overlooked responsibility. Fielding still matters when evaluating a season of run prevention.

Benge’s case contains a different balance. The same analysis credits his arm with seven runs of value while noting a minus-one Outs Above Average mark in right field.

Those figures show why a powerful arm and range should receive separate attention. One strong skill does not automatically make a player superior in every defensive category.

The nominations provide recognition, but they do not settle the voting. Each finalist still faces competition from players with their own strengths.

For the Mets, the immediate takeaway is that three positions have received national defensive recognition. The remaining question is whether one of those nominations becomes a trophy.

Torrens supplies the clearest franchise-first opportunity. Benge and McLean give New York two additional paths to ending the wait since Lagares.