Forget Tarik Skubal: The Pitcher David Stearns Must Target for the New York Mets

The New York Mets, as an organization, sit at home and watch the MLB playoffs, just like the 23 other teams that struggled this season. However, armed with a top-tier payroll, the team should not park itself on the metaphorical couch when they’ve spent enough to compete. Yet, once again, the team struggled. President of baseball operations David Stearns endures the wrath of fans and hot-take media alike, in some cases rightfully so.

With uncertainty heading towards 2027, the team can make moves to right the proverbial ship. More importantly, they will not be massive moves that dominate headlines. One of the quieter moves could be to shore up the starting rotation.

Granted, Tarik Skubal remains the prize with the nine-figure price tag. However, Minnesota Twins hurler Joe Ryan could be the quiet solution that fits seamlessly. Why would the Mets trade anything for a 30-year-old, coming off a 7-10 season? Fit over star power. Skubal is undoubtedly the superior pitcher, equipped with a diverse range of pitches. Still, Ryan could make more sense.

Front Office Familiarity

Ryan and the Mets could share some familiarity. Mike Phillips from the New York Mets on SI unfurls the bond that the veteran shares with New York.

“The connection between the Mets and Ryan only strengthened when Stearns hired Derek Falvey to New York’s front office. Falvey acquired Ryan in July 2021 when he ran baseball operations in Minnesota. The Twins aimed to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline; however, their moves did not yield the desired results, and they ended up underperforming. The Mets are currently 500 in a weak American League, which could lead them to trade Ryan before he becomes a free agent after the 2027 season.

Stearns brought Falvey to New York to build a brain trust. Stearns has a grasp of minor-league talent assembly but struggles to identify MLB players. Ryan is a two-time All-Star who will find the strike zone. Over his six-year career, the MLB averages two walks per nine innings. Additionally, he strikes out 10.1 batters in the same stretch. Some fans will ask if he has frontline starter ability.

The Mets are expected to add former Twins president of baseball and business operations Derek Falvey to their front office, per @WillSammon Falvey, who worked with David Stearns together in Cleveland from 2011-2012, oversaw the Twins’ roster building from 2017-2026 and is expected to hold a “significant role” in the Mets’ decision-making process, per Sammon — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 23, 2026

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The Right Stuff

Ryan throws six quality pitches (four-seamer, sweeper, splitter, knuckle curve, sinker, and slider) for strikes. While he doesn’t touch above 94 mph, the Twins starter does something that is a lost art in baseball. Ryan is a pitcher, not a thrower. He cannot reach back and fire pitches at batters when in a jam.

In contrast, he makes them think and keep them off target with location and movement. For example, Ryan’s splitter features a 32.2-inch drop, according to Baseball Savant. Now, Ryan will surrender the long ball, averaging around 20 per year. However, having a backdrop like Citi Field could significantly reduce that figure.

Joe Ryan, Beautifully Painted 80mph Back Door Sweeper. 🖌️🎨 21 Inches of Horizontal Break https://t.co/FJT5k4E0BR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 26, 2026

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The Trade Offer

Phillips believes the Mets could trade three players for Ryan without suffering a loss. Brett Baty, while he did enjoy a string of second halves, does not seem to possess much of a future as a starter. Next, southpaw Jonathan Santucci played with the big club, with a 3.42 earned run average. Randy Guzman is a first-base prospect that displays power at the High-A level. Ryan will become a free agent after next season, which is significant. If the Mets find themselves out of contention again, the franchise might trade him for prospects.

Randy Guzman had a massive night for Low-A St. Lucie 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI https://t.co/HjN3jOUX6M — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) July 26, 2026

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Bitter Truth

Ryan is not Skubal, not in the slightest, at all. However, Stearns has always been reticent about offering pitchers lucrative long-term deals. Under those circumstances, relying on his young pitching nucleus, adding a veteran like Ryan could be the smarter move. However, with the mounting pressure to succeed, could Stearns shelve the emotion and think clearly?