Recent New York Mets All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The New York Mets had a very talented roster coming into the 2026 season.

That said, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

One of those moves was to send David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on June 25): “New York Mets traded LHP David Peterson to Chicago Cubs for 3B Cole Mathis.”

Recent New York Mets All-Star Becomes Free Agent

Peterson is now a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP David Peterson elected free agency.”

Peterson finished the 2026 season going 9-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 games (23 starts).

He also appeared in one MLB playoff game for the Cubs.

There is no question that the 31-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Peterson’s MLB Career

Peterson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Before the trade to Chicago, he had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Mets.

In 2025, Peterson made the MLB All-Star Game.

During the 2024 season, Peterson went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts.

He was also with the Mets when they made the NLCS (2024).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

Andy Green has been given the full-time manager job going forward.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green changes his mind after all, and becomes the Mets manager with a 3-year contract.”

The Mets fired Carlos Mendoza during the middle of the season.