Hi, Subscriber

Recent New York Mets All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to press during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 16, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The New York Mets had a very talented roster coming into the 2026 season.

That said, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

One of those moves was to send David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on June 25): “New York Mets traded LHP David Peterson to Chicago Cubs for 3B Cole Mathis.”

Recent New York Mets All-Star Becomes Free Agent

GettyDavid Peterson #23 of the New York Mets pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during their game at Citi Field on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Peterson is now a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP David Peterson elected free agency.”

GettyDavid Peterson #19 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Peterson finished the 2026 season going 9-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 games (23 starts).

He also appeared in one MLB playoff game for the Cubs.

There is no question that the 31-year-old will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Peterson’s MLB Career

GettyDavid Peterson #23 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the fourth inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Peterson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Before the trade to Chicago, he had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Mets.

In 2025, Peterson made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyDavid Peterson #23 of the New York Mets pitches against the Atlanta Braves during their game at Citi Field on August 13, 2025 in New York City.

During the 2024 season, Peterson went 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 starts.

He was also with the Mets when they made the NLCS (2024).

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyAndy Green #70 of the New York Mets looks on after a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 2, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Mets finished the 2026 regular season at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record in 162 games.

Andy Green has been given the full-time manager job going forward.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 22): “Andy Green changes his mind after all, and becomes the Mets manager with a 3-year contract.”

The Mets fired Carlos Mendoza during the middle of the season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Recent New York Mets All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Mets News

More Heavy on Mets News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x