Wife Of Beloved New York Mets Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the MLB announced news about New York Mets star Francisco Lindor.

Lindor is coming off his 6th year playing in New York.

They wrote (via X): “Congratulations to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, winner of the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One! 👏”

Wife Of Beloved Mets Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Following the news, Lindor’s wife (Katia) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “I could go on and on about this man, my husband, and the 2026 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award, and what this honor means to our family. But if there’s one thing I hope our children grow up understanding, it’s that their father’s greatest legacy will never be measured in records or accolades, but in the lives he touches, the people he serves, and the difference he makes beyond the game. One of the greatest privileges of my life has been getting to do this work alongside him, to witness the impact of giving back, and to see firsthand how much good can come from using the platforms we’ve been given to serve others. I hope that, long after the final game, the greatest part of his legacy will live on in our children and in the lives we’ve had the privilege to impact along the way. My love, your greatness extends far beyond the baseball diamond. I am endlessly proud of the man you are, grateful for the good we get to do together, and honored to do this life alongside you. ❤️ @lindor12bc”

There were over 3,000 likes on her post in three hours.

Looking At Lindor’s MLB Career

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2016, Lindor helped the franchise reach Game 7 of the World Series.

Lindor was traded to the Mets in 2021.

He helped them reach the 2024 NLCS.