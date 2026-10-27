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Wife Of Beloved New York Mets Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This week, the MLB announced news about New York Mets star Francisco Lindor.

Lindor is coming off his 6th year playing in New York.

They wrote (via X): “Congratulations to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, winner of the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One! 👏”

Wife Of Beloved Mets Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Following the news, Lindor’s wife (Katia) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “I could go on and on about this man, my husband, and the 2026 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award, and what this honor means to our family. But if there’s one thing I hope our children grow up understanding, it’s that their father’s greatest legacy will never be measured in records or accolades, but in the lives he touches, the people he serves, and the difference he makes beyond the game. One of the greatest privileges of my life has been getting to do this work alongside him, to witness the impact of giving back, and to see firsthand how much good can come from using the platforms we’ve been given to serve others. I hope that, long after the final game, the greatest part of his legacy will live on in our children and in the lives we’ve had the privilege to impact along the way. My love, your greatness extends far beyond the baseball diamond. I am endlessly proud of the man you are, grateful for the good we get to do together, and honored to do this life alongside you. ❤️ @lindor12bc”

There were over 3,000 likes on her post in three hours.

Looking At Lindor’s MLB Career

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Lindor was picked in the 1st round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career playing for the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2016, Lindor helped the franchise reach Game 7 of the World Series.

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lindor was traded to the Mets in 2021.

He helped them reach the 2024 NLCS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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