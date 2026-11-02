This 22-Year-Old Speedster Could Completely Shift the Mets’ Catcher Dynamic

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns preaches a few of his roster-building tenets: defense and versatility. However, one position appears to be unaffected by the changes. Catcher Francisco Alvarez remains the starter. When healthy, he displays power potential, hitting double-digit home runs four of the last four years. Yet, he is a below-average receiver, posting a .990 fielding percentage.

As a hitter, Alvarez profiles as a power hitter who provides a feast-or-famine approach that often ends in a deflated rally. He needs to hit the ball far just to get on base. As a result, the glaring lack of even average speed hurts the lineup as Alvarez clogs up the bases by going station-to-station.

Meanwhile, Mets prospect Chris Suero possesses a ceiling that, with refinement, gives the lineup something more than Alvarez does. At 22, the versatile backstop could end up serving as an impactful member of the roster.

Chris Suero put together yet another solid season offensively, being the only Mets prospect this season to record at least 30 stolen bases while hitting over 15 home runs. He’d do it while running a 16% BB% as well. While strikeouts continue to be a concern of his profile, Suero limits his chase in order to draw walks at an effective rate. His 16% BB% ranked him in the 91st percentile of Double-A hitters this season. — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) October 20, 2026

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Eye-Popping Athleticism Opens Doors

Suero, by trade, plays catcher, starting in 258 career games behind the plate. Yet, he may be too athletic to stay at catcher. No catcher recorded more steals (37) than any other catcher in the minors. He possesses excellent speed, not just for a catcher but for any player.

Moreover, his pop time (the record time from catch to throwing to a base) registers in the 1.8-1.9 second range. That signifies an elite exchange and delivery with a faster release. At the plate, Suero’s bat speed finds the ball exploding off his bat, featuring a 112.5 mph exit velocity. Suero hit 18 home runs last year at Double-A Binghamton.

In the field, Suero can play catcher, first base, and center field, which means he can play all three outfield spots. Suero tracks the ball well enough on grass to fill in as a fourth outfielder. As a first baseman, Suero looks rather natural, unlike the robotic nature Mark Vientos displays. So, why isn’t Suero highly regarded with a quicker shot at making the MLB club?

Think twice before testing Chris Suero! The @Mets’ No. 15 prospect picks off George Lombard Jr. with the bases loaded on a snap throw to first for Double-A @RumblePoniesBB. Watch what happens next: https://t.co/7xBadLh8HR https://t.co/vnAJltgExC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 11, 2026

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Contact Problems

One aspect of Suero’s game that keeps him back from Queens is his struggle to make contact. The Mets prospect swings with home run intent every time. Under those circumstances, that leads to long home runs and frustrating strikeouts. The Mets can help him develop better plate discipline and utilize all areas of the field to maximize his speed. You can teach a sharper eye. Now, Suero won’t evolve into Juan Soto, but raising his on-base average increases his value two-fold.

Chris Suero CRUSHED his 12th dinger of the year! 💥 https://t.co/K2oL3D5rfR — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) July 13, 2026

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One Player, Three Jobs

Suero’s hopeful ascendancy doesn’t solely rely on playing catcher. With Luis Torrens as the backup, the Mets could be out of room. However, if the Mets want to use Alvarez as a righty designated hitter to face lefties, that helps clear a spot as a backup.

With his hot run this month Chris Suero has raised his wRC+ to 111 on the season (tied for 17th in the EL). He’s 18th in OBP despite hitting .207 and is also top 20 in ISO and HR’s, 6th in steals. Very intriguing future bench piece #Mets — Daniel Wexler (@WexlerRules) August 17, 2026

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Moreover, Suero can fill in at a host of positions. With his glove, arm, and speed almost certainties, Suero needs to work on his bat. A strong showing in spring training and reps in Triple-A could see the Mets make the call sooner rather than later.