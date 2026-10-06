Mets’ Top Rotation Target Isn’t Who You Think—And He Won’t Cost a Fortune

The New York Mets have a chance to solidify their rotation without needing to break the bank for Tarik Skubal. Imagine a five-foot-eight, 220-pound fireball with a 100 mph fastball and sharp complementary pitches. David Stearns will start scouring the market, looking for a No. 2 or No. 3 starter, one that does not cost the Mets any luxury tax headaches. Saitama Seibu Lions ace Kaima Taira presents a rare opportunity for the Mets to get a player at 26, who can come in and pitch well at the major league level.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Taira will be posted for teams in the first week of November. As a result, the Mets have a clear opening to sign a player who hasn’t reached his ceiling, one who can help the team immediately and emerge from the last-place abyss that plagued them last season. More importantly, Taima offers flexibility that allows the Mets to address other potential areas of need.

Kaima Taira delivers another high quality start 🦁 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 95 P, 12 Whiffs His season ERA stays at 1.36 🔥 https://t.co/DPmv0yBa50 — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) September 29, 2026

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Rotation Management

Currently, Nolan McLean, a durable and tough-minded starter with mind-bending pitches, leads the Mets’ rotation. While he did struggle for a spell this season, McLean gives the Mets an undisputed frontline starter, with seven legitimate pitches that he feels comfortable throwing.

Despite a 4-5 season, Christian Scott bounced back from injury to post a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts. Lefty Zac Thornton may not possess electric stuff, but he finds a way to succeed with deception and control. Taira fits into the rotation as the type of starter that appears unfazed by being in the middle of the rotation, with the ability to average over a strikeout per inning.

Kaima Taira racks up the zeros again to lower his ERA to 1.36! 🌊 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 110 P, 16 Whiffs 5 straight outings with 7+ IP and 2 ER or fewer ✅ https://t.co/v4hUOATN2D — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) September 8, 2026

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Unlikely Profile

Taira doesn’t carve the silhouette of a No. 1 starter. At five-foot-eight and 220 pounds, the NPB standout is the definition of the baseball axiom of a bulldog. With his frame, Taira doesn’t use the leverage that longer-limbed hurlers enjoy. Instead, he generates power from his connection to the ground. The force applied manifests not just as arm speed and the ability to snap off breaking stuff.

Outside of his four-seamer that will touch 100 mph, Taira’s other offerings are also above average. The split-finger sharply drops under the bat and can be thrown regardless of count. Additionally, his high-spin slider looks like a ball but will catch enough of the strike zone to become tempting enough to swing at. If that isn’t enough, his cutter and curveball also provide options against various types of hitters.

Seibu Lions pitcher Kaima Taira won the Pacific League ERA title with a 1.36 ERA. He’s the first Lions player to finish with an ERA under 2.00 since Kazuhisa Inao (1.30) in 1957, 69 years ago

https://t.co/WNxuOfm3TW #npb — NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) October 6, 2026

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Flexibility

Taira started in the bullpen, sporting a 0.90 ERA in 62 appearances. Then, the Lions moved him to the rotation, where he has excelled. Under those circumstances, the Mets could use him in either capacity. Now, to the uninformed, Taira, solely because of his country, will draw comparisons to Kodai Senga. In all honesty, the two pitchers have absolutely nothing to do with each other, whether stylistically or otherwise. Taira is on the ascent and will turn 27 in November. On the other hand, Senga arrived in the US after 11 seasons and 1089 innings in Japan.

Taira may not be Skubal in any shape, form, or fashion. However, with McLean’s performance, the team may not need to rely on an ace. The rotation needs depth. Taira could be the one.