Mets Named ‘Obvious Suitor’ for Tarik Skubal by MLB Insider

The New York Mets have been listed as one of the “obvious suitors” to sign starting pitcher Tarik Skubal this offseason.

Skubal is the biggest name on the free-agent market this winter, and he is expected to sign the biggest contract for a free-agent pitcher in MLB history.

While a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers cannot be ruled out, a move to the Mets, another one of MLB’s highest-spending clubs, is also possible.

Jeff Passan Links Mets to Signing Tarik Skubal

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets and Dodgers are the “obvious suitors” to sign Skubal this offseason, and he believes it may happen before the Dec. 1 lockout date.

“Skubal is far and away the best player in this class, and the expectation is he will sign before the Dec. 1 lockout. The two most obvious suitors are the two teams with the highest payrolls in baseball: The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. There are bound to be others,” Passan wrote, while also noting the Chicago Cubs are interested in Skubal.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo also believes the Mets are a very real suitor to land Skubal, as he believes the Mets will be more aggressive than the New York Yankees this offseason.

“The Mets will be the more aggressive of the two clubs, and it starts with Tarik Skubal. They are considered the favorite to land the prize of this free agent class for two reasons: (A) there’s a clear need for a top-tier starting pitcher, (B) they’re one of the very few teams willing to pay top dollar for premier free agents,” Castillo wrote.

Tarik Skubal MLB Career

The 29-year-old Skubal was drafted in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers and made his MLB debut for them in 2020. He spent his first 6.5 seasons with the Tigers, winning two American League Cy Young Awards, before being traded to the Dodgers at this year’s trade deadline.

Overall, Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 163 career games. In 925.1 IP, he has racked up 1,075 strikeouts, while being worth 22.7 bWAR so far during his brilliant baseball career.