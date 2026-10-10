Mets Predicted to Sign All-Star in Massive Offseason Move

The New York Mets missed the playoffs again this past season, marking the second straight year that it happened.

New York will now be entering into an offseason that could determine a lot for the franchise, with owner Steve Cohen not happy. The Mets have spent a lot of money on their roster over the last few years, so the lack of playoff success has been frustrating all around.

But this winter could be a game-changer for the Mets, with the team looking at all different areas of the roster to improve. New York may take a fine-tuned approach to the roster, making sure that they don’t miss the playoffs again in 2027.

Mets Linked to All-Star

MLB writer and analyst Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed some teams that could go after veteran Ty France this offseason. Among them, the Mets were named, giving thought to New York making a run at the All-Star infielder. “Back with his first ever MLB employer, the San Diego Padres, and inside of his home state of California, Ty France engineered a stars-all-aligned kind of campaign. The 31-year-old posted his most wins above replacement to date (4.5) and set personal-bests in home runs (21) and OPS (.865)….If France is forced to look elsewhere, he shouldn’t have trouble identifying suitors. He has previously earned both All-Star and Gold Glove honors, and again, he was arguably at his best this season,” Buckley wrote. New York needs to address the offense next to its star players, and someone like France could help out greatly. After a few down seasons, France found his footing with the Padres, and he should be able to carry it over with him. France has said that he would like to return to the Padres, but San Diego has all sorts of questions in the starting rotation. This could see him be left out of the plans, giving a team like the Mets a chance to take advantage. For the year, France hit .295 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .865 over 133 games played. France was one of the more underrated pieces of the Padres’ offense this season, and he may have earned himself a nice payday.

Should the Mets Make this Move?

If France doesn’t return to the Padres, the Mets could be one of the stronger landing spots for him. France could be put into a lineup that features Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and others, giving him a chance to thrive.

The veteran played well in the Padres lineup next to its star players, and it could be more of the same for the Mets. France could give this team more depth to use during the season, and he fits as a role player for any club in baseball.

New York has sometimes gone after too many star players, rather than just finding guys who fit within the roster, and France could help them negate this for 2027. Overall, France should have a strong market this winter, with the Mets potentially being a top suitor.