David Stearns’ Next Mets Ace Potential Trade Target Is Not Who You Think

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to find an ace. Last offseason, he traded two prospects for Freddy Peralta. The veteran was disappointed and was subsequently traded to Tampa Bay. Prior to that, the team tried to integrate Sean Manaea into their plans, but the results were underwhelming.

Currently, there are widespread rumors that the team is making a significant effort to pursue Tarik Skubal, generating a lot of buzz in the headlines. However, a quieter but impactful deal could see the team make a move for Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim southpaw Reid Detmers. Granted, those who see the headlines and attention will not approve. However, several factors could make the Angels ace a far better option than Skubal.

Reid all about it 📰 Detmers caps his stellar 2026 campaign with a scoreless start! https://t.co/PKddDQ83QO — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 26, 2026

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Frontline Starter Ceiling

Detmers doesn’t turn 28 until next July. As a result, you stay on his side for the time being. Next, whoever employs him will have two years of team control remaining. Under those circumstances, the Mets would have two full seasons to observe whether he becomes worthy of a lengthy extension at a reasonable rate.

In contrast, Skubal will command $30 million per year to pitch once every five days. While dominant in Detroit and lately in Los Angeles, Skubal is one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB. Yet, DeMers gives the Mets flexibility that Skubal doesn’t. Allocating that much money for a once-a-week player who will turn 30 before the season starts looks like a daunting proposition.

Reid Detmers is pitching today for the Los Angeles Angels (vs. Detroit Tigers) Last start:

4.0 IP | 5 ER | 6 K | 1 BB Home stats:

4.77 ERA | 1.08 WHIP | 10.70 K/9 Season stats:

4.39 ERA | 1.14 WHIP | 10.19 K/9

#RepTheHalo https://t.co/iawWJU284D — PaceBall (@paceball__) July 17, 2026

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The Right Stuff

The Mets would receive lefty Detmers, who throws five pitches. First, his four-seam fastball hovers at 94.1 mph, and he throws it 45.9% of the time according to Baseball Savant. DeMers’ slider is the pitch that he uses to terminate 26.4% of opponents’ at-bats. In essence, he makes them chase something that looks tempting but drops right out of sight.

However, of his remaining pitches (changeup, curve, and sinker), the curve stands out most. The offering tops out around 73 mph and drops 67.9 inches vertically. Along with Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, Detmers fits in nicely as a No. 2 starter.

8.0 scoreless innings from Reid Detmers 🤩 https://t.co/W9t4vkhlQy — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 16, 2026

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The Cost

In order to acquire Detmers, the Mets will need to cobble together a package of MLB talent and prospects. For argument’s sake, sending Mark Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, and Jonah Tong would work. Vientos isn’t going to win a starting job despite possessing power. Speaking of power, Alvarez can hit home runs, and the Angels need a catcher.

Mauricio provides the flexibility to play all over the infield, provide some pop, and function as a super sub. Tong is a top prospect, but it does not seem like he can fit within the rotation. Still young, Tong can evolve into a lead starter, but the express route between Queens and Syracuse is getting tiresome, and he needs to make the next step.

Reid Detmers’ first season back in the rotation is complete: 7-8 W/L, 3.36 ERA, 185 IP, 211 Ks Grade his season A through F. https://t.co/8EihXF0H7t — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) September 27, 2026

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The Plan

If the Mets can pry Detmers away from the Angels, he becomes a weapon. Facing Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich, Elly De La Cruz, and Shohei Ohtani throughout the year necessitates a left-handed pitcher who can throw strikes, change speeds, and work quickly. The Mets need a lefty to grab a rotation spot. Detmers looks like the most reasonably priced one.