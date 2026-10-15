Mets’ Rotation Hunt Has a $10 Million Decision to Watch

The New York Mets could add another starting pitcher to evaluate this offseason, but Michael Soroka’s availability depends on one condition. His next step begins with a decision involving the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Soroka has a $10 million mutual option for 2027, according to Associated Press contract reporting. The agreement includes a $1 million buyout.

That contract detail matters as his name enters the Mets discussion. An option amount differs from an open-market asking price.

In an October 14 Mets On SI analysis, Tommy Kelson identified Soroka as a possible rotation addition. The suggestion does not establish that New York has started a pursuit.

Michael Soroka’s Option Comes Before a Potential Mets Fit

A mutual option requires agreement from both sides to continue under its terms. Until that decision is resolved, Soroka should be discussed as a potential market option.

There is also a reason to consider Arizona’s place in the process. In Arizona Sports’ September 29 report, Soroka expressed interest in returning to the Diamondbacks.

His preference does not settle his contract. It does establish that remaining with his current organization is part of the conversation.

For the Mets, the useful exercise is to identify what role he could fill if he becomes available. That evaluation should begin with his current performance.

Baseball Savant lists a 3.41 ERA, 114 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP across 116 innings in 2026. Soroka made 21 starts among his 22 appearances.

Those results make him worth examining. However, they do not establish that he can carry the same effectiveness through a substantially larger workload.

New York would need to weigh the quality of those innings against the total it would expect from a new starter.

Soroka’s Health Makes the Contract Structure Important

Arizona Sports reported that a glute strain and shoulder inflammation interrupted Soroka’s season. Those absences belong alongside his run prevention when evaluating a potential commitment.

Arizona Sports also reported that Soroka wants to make 32 starts next season. That is a goal, rather than a projection, but it identifies the question any interested team should study: how to turn his improved performance into a full season of healthy and consistently effective starts.

A club looking for dependable innings cannot assume that a strong ERA resolves its workload concerns. It needs a reasonable plan for both the pitcher’s role and the alternatives behind him.

Contract length would matter, as would the salary and any terms affecting future control. A deal that looks attractive on its annual figure could carry different consequences across several seasons.

The Mets should compare Soroka with other available starters and their internal depth. His appeal depends on the job they need filled.

His $10 million option provides a useful starting point for understanding his situation. It does not establish what another team would have to pay.

Soroka is a credible name for an offseason watch list. Any Mets fit remains conditional on availability, health and negotiations.