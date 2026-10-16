New York Mets Officially Part Ways with 6-Year MLB Player

New York Mets fans, in the horror that was the 2026 season, do you remember the services of infielder Vidal Brujan?

Brujan, 28, has suddenly been let go by the organization and has decided to go a different route for his MLB future.

On Thursday, October 15, Brujan’s name popped up on MiLB.com’s transactions tracker:

“SS Vidal Bruján elected free agency.”

Brujan was always going to be eligible for free agency, and perhaps the Mets will bring him back on a minors deal, but for now, he’s been let go by the organization.

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Vidal Brujan Set for Free Agency

Vidal Brujan spent the entire 2026 season within the New York Mets organization.

However, he logged just 11 MLB at-bats and recorded just one hit in that sample size.

He’s an MLB veteran of parts of six seasons and has also played with the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles.

Aside from the Rays (who he came up with), all his MLB stints have been rather short.

In the minors this season, Brujan batted .278 over 216 at-bats, but his lack of power/XBH ability is what kept him from getting his contract selected after his DFA and outright over the summer.

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Taking a Quick Look at Brujan’s Overall MLB Career

Across parts of six seasons, Brujan has logged 270 total games played.

In 595 at-bats, he’s batting .197 with an OPS+ of 53 for his career.

In 2025, across 87 at-bats, he did bat .253, but didn’t hit any home runs.

Brujan is now eligible to sign with any MLB organization, but it would likely be as a depth piece, and if he did make it back up to the Bigs, he’d likely serve in a utility/defensive replacement/pinch-runner role.

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