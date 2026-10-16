Mets Linked to Trade for $13 Million All-Star Slugger

The New York Mets will be looking to bring in several new additions to the roster this winter. Improving the starting rotation will be a key focus for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. On top of this, Stearns and Co. will have to acquire a first baseman as well. Jorge Polanco was brought in last offseason to be the team’s regular starter at the position. Nevertheless, the veteran has not been able to stay healthy.

With this in mind, Sports Illustrated’s Tommy Kelson has provided a list of targets for the Mets. Atop the list is Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz. According to the reporter, the first baseman’s age and salary make him a potential trade candidate. The Cuban slugger is now 35, and the New York Mets may not have to break the bank to land him.

“The two-time All-Star is entering the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Rays after his vesting option was exercised,” writes Kelson. “He’s set to earn $13 million in 2027, making him an even more attractive option for contending teams looking for a proven bat without a long-term commitment.”

“While it would seem logical for the Rays to keep Diaz, a trade certainly can’t be ruled out. Tampa Bay has historically shown little attachment to its established players, often moving them when the organization believes it can capitalize on their value.”

Yandy Diaz Would be a Major Upgrade at First Base for the New York Mets

Getty The New York Mets need to add a quality first baseman like Yandy Diaz.

The New York Mets may be more inclined to target a younger first baseman this offseason. After all, their top prospect at this position is 13th-ranked Cole Mathis, and he just finished the 2026 campaign in A ball. New York previously acquired Mathis in the deal that sent David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs. The slugger posted a combined .857 OPS between five different teams this past season. He, however, struggled within the Mets organization after the deal.

Nevertheless, landing Diaz would provide New York with a pretty significant boost at first base for the near future. The All-Star led the league with 180 hits in 2026 and slashed an impressive .293/.359/.446. New York Mets first basemen, led by Jared Young, combined to post a .667 OPS this past season. This particular figure ranked 28th in all of Major League Baseball. Stearns and Co. definitely need to make a change at the position as soon as possible.

Targeting Rays Slugger Would Save New York Money

The New York Mets are more likely to target a new first baseman via a trade. This comes down to the fact that the current class of free agents is widely seen as subpar. Potentially targeting Diaz would allow Stearns to spend more money in free agency on pitchers. Tarik Skubal will be atop New York’s wishlist in the coming weeks.

This is also not the first time that the Mets have been linked to Diaz. In fact, the Rays star was previously named as a top candidate to replace Pete Alonso in 2025. While Stearns opted to go with Polanco before, he cannot make the same mistake twice.