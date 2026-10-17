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Mets’ Offseason Calendar Has a December Complication

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New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Mets face important offseason decisions, but the calendar will shape when they make moves. One deadline also creates uncertainty beyond ordinary roster planning.

Baseball’s current labor agreement expires December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. That makes the distinction between scheduled events and guaranteed transaction opportunities especially important.

Fans waiting for additions should start with the World Series. Players reaching free agency and players becoming eligible to sign with another club are separate steps.

SNY’s offseason calendar outlines the major milestones. For the Mets, following those dates can make the winter easier to understand without assuming every rumor requires an immediate decision.

Five Milestones Will Shape the Mets’ Offseason Calendar

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
GettyPresident of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets talks with Bo Bichette #19 during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The first opening depends on when the World Series ends. Eligible players become free agents afterward, but their former teams receive an exclusive five-day signing window.

Outside-club signings can begin once that period ends. That means the Mets’ wait for the wider market has a moving endpoint until the final game is played.

SNY lists the following dates for the remainder of the calendar:

Milestone Scheduled timing
Outside-club free-agent signings Five days after World Series
GM Meetings November 9–12
Non-tender deadline November 20
CBA expiration December 1
Winter Meetings December

The GM Meetings can help establish early offseason conversations. Their arrival doesn’t require teams to make their biggest moves that week.

The non-tender deadline creates a different set of decisions. Clubs must decide whether to offer contracts to eligible players on their rosters; non-tendered players become free agents.

That can change the available market and a team’s own roster. A target list assembled before the deadline may therefore require updates afterward.

Tendering a contract does not necessarily settle the player’s eventual salary. Arbitration-eligible players can still negotiate an agreement, with arbitration available if the sides do not reach a deal.

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MLB Mexico City Series: San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyCommissioner of Major League Baseball Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks with the press prior the MLB Mexico City Series game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 26, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The expiration time appears in Article XXVI of the collective bargaining agreement. It does not, by itself, announce a lockout or set out what the parties will agree to next.

December’s Winter Meetings are planned for San Diego. However, fans should follow official announcements about how any labor developments affect Major League transactions.

A scheduled meeting doesn’t guarantee the usual player movement will happen under unchanged conditions.

For the Mets, the practical approach is to track decisions as they become official. The club’s transaction page provides a reference for completed roster moves.

Contract choices and market developments will create individual stories throughout the winter. The calendar explains the windows in which those stories can unfold.

It also helps distinguish inactivity from a real change in plans. A quiet day before a deadline doesn’t mean the Mets have abandoned a target.

The dates provide structure. Announced decisions, bargaining developments, and completed transactions will determine what happens within it.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Mets’ Offseason Calendar Has a December Complication

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