New York Mets Announce Signing of Catcher Amid World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
“New York Mets signed free agent C Jhon Vale to a minor league contract.”
Looking at New New York Mets Minor League Catcher Jhon Vale
Vale is only 18 years old. He was born on Nov. 2, 2007.
The catcher is from Machiques de Perija, Venezuela.
Vale throws and bats right-handed.
He is six feet tall and weighs 192 pounds.
There are no available stats for Vale, which makes sense since he is only 18 and an international signing.
He will likely be assigned to a team at the rookie-ball level.
Looking at the New York Mets
The Mets finished the season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.
They were 20 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves at the end of the regular season.
Despite finishing in last place in the East, the Mets rank first in 2026 payroll at $346,736,805.
The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second in 2026 payroll at $339,319,244.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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