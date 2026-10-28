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New York Mets Announce Signing of Catcher Amid World Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets listens to a question from the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Amid the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets quietly announced the signing of a young catcher to a minor league contract.

New York Mets Sign Catcher Jhon Vale Amid World Series

New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Mets agreed to a contract with catcher Jhon Vale, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“New York Mets signed free agent C Jhon Vale to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New New York Mets Minor League Catcher Jhon Vale

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Vale is only 18 years old. He was born on Nov. 2, 2007.

The catcher is from Machiques de Perija, Venezuela.

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: A Mets players glove and hat on the dugout bench during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Vale throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet tall and weighs 192 pounds.

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Sports commentator Al Trautwig is honored on the scoreboard as fans stand for the National Anthem during Opening Day at Citi Field at the game between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

There are no available stats for Vale, which makes sense since he is only 18 and an international signing.

He will likely be assigned to a team at the rookie-ball level.

Looking at the New York Mets

New York Mets v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 25: Jonathan Pintaro #91 of the New York Mets is pulled in the third inning by Manager Andy Green #70 after giving up two runs on two wild pitches against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Mets finished the season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

They were 20 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves at the end of the regular season.

New York Mets v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 23: Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets is congratulated by teammates following a grand slam against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on September 23, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Despite finishing in last place in the East, the Mets rank first in 2026 payroll at $346,736,805.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second in 2026 payroll at $339,319,244.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Mets Announce Signing of Catcher Amid World Series

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