New York Mets Announce Signing of Catcher Amid World Series

Amid the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Mets quietly announced the signing of a young catcher to a minor league contract.

New York Mets Sign Catcher Jhon Vale Amid World Series

The Mets agreed to a contract with catcher Jhon Vale, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“New York Mets signed free agent C Jhon Vale to a minor league contract.”

Looking at New New York Mets Minor League Catcher Jhon Vale

Vale is only 18 years old. He was born on Nov. 2, 2007.

The catcher is from Machiques de Perija, Venezuela.

Vale throws and bats right-handed.

He is six feet tall and weighs 192 pounds.

There are no available stats for Vale, which makes sense since he is only 18 and an international signing.

He will likely be assigned to a team at the rookie-ball level.

Looking at the New York Mets

The Mets finished the season in last place in the National League East with a 74-88 record.

They were 20 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves at the end of the regular season.

Despite finishing in last place in the East, the Mets rank first in 2026 payroll at $346,736,805.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rank second in 2026 payroll at $339,319,244.