Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Signs with Atlanta Braves

The 2026 MLB season is officially over, which means hot stove season is upon us.

MLB free agency will open in a few games, but minor-league free agents are already landing with new organizations.

Recently, former Toronto Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans signed a new contract with the Atlanta Braves.

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Jordan Groshans Signs MiLB Deal with Braves

Per multiple reports, Jordan Groshans has re-signed with the Atlanta Braves on a minor-league deal.

Groshans, 26, had a very solid season in the minors in 2026, and is a solid organizational depth add for the Braves.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (about Groshans):

“Groshans, a first-round pick (12th overall) from the 2018 draft class (Blue Jays), had a nice season in the minor leagues in 2026 — slashing .276/.339/.576 with 33 homers, 88 RBI and a 91/42 K/BB ratio over 495 plate appearances between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. He’s likely to open the 2027 season at the Triple-A level.”

He’s logged 17 games in the Majors (with the Miami Marlins) and has bounced around between organizations recently. However, perhaps the former Blue Jays prospect has found a solid landing spot with the Braves.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jordan Groshans with the Blue Jays

Jordan Groshans was originally traded to the Miami Marlins in 2022 for two pitchers (Anthony Bass, Zach Pop), but he logged a decent amount of stats over his tenure within the Blue Jays farm system.

He began his stint within the Blue Jays organization in 2018, and eventually worked his way up to AAA Buffalo’s roster before being dealt away in ’22.

However, since making his MLB debut in 2022, Groshans has not been able to make it back to any MLB action. He clearly has a lot of pop in his bat, but in the early stages of his professional career, Groshans didn’t display the power that the Blue Jays thought he could when drafting him in the first round.

It will be interesting to see if Groshans will log some time with the Atlanta Braves in 2027, or if he’ll continue being a lifelong minor leaguer.

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