6-Year New York Yankees Player Officially A Free Agent After Injury-Riddled Season

New York Yankees fans, do you remember the services of pitcher Jordan Montgomery?

Now that the Yankees season is over, it’s time to take a look at some former Yankees who are officially free agents and whether or not they would be a fit with the Yanks in 2027.

Jordan Montgomery, 33, was drafted by the New York Yankees and spent the first six seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx.

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Taking a Look at Jordan Montgomery Since Departing the Yankees

Jordan Montgomery has pitched with a few different teams since his departure from the New York Yankees.

Those teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers.

He signed a one-year, $1.25 million pact to reunite with the Rangers in 2026, but he logged just 26 innings over 13 appearances.

Montgomery has never been named an All-Star, but he did help the Rangers win their first-ever World Series in 2023.

Once a pretty solid starter with the New York Yankees, Montgomery has seen his overall innings dip over the past few seasons due to injuries. 2026 was one of those campaigns for Monty, and he didn’t pitch at all in 2025 due to Tommy John Surgery.

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Jordan Montgomery’s Tenure with the Yankees Was Successful

All things considered, Jordan Montgomery was a pretty successful starter while pitching with the Yankees.

He pitched in New York from 2017 to 2022.

Across six seasons and 97 starts, he boasted an ERA of 3.97 with 478 strikeouts and a pWAR of 7.6.

His pitching record in the Bronx was 22-20, and perhaps his best season came in 2021, when he posted an ERA of 3.83 over 30 starts (3.3 pWAR).

Is this a reunion that the Yankees will pursue? Likely not, as injuries are starting to stack in Montgomery’s career.

It’s more likely that he retires than joins the Yankees for a second stint with the organization.