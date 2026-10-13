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6-Year New York Yankees Player Officially A Free Agent After Injury-Riddled Season

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Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers makes a play at first base for the out on Wade Meckler #53 of the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 13, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans, do you remember the services of pitcher Jordan Montgomery?

Now that the Yankees season is over, it’s time to take a look at some former Yankees who are officially free agents and whether or not they would be a fit with the Yanks in 2027.

Jordan Montgomery, 33, was drafted by the New York Yankees and spent the first six seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx.

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Taking a Look at Jordan Montgomery Since Departing the Yankees

New York Mets v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 24: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on September 24, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Jordan Montgomery has pitched with a few different teams since his departure from the New York Yankees.

Those teams include the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers.

He signed a one-year, $1.25 million pact to reunite with the Rangers in 2026, but he logged just 26 innings over 13 appearances.

Montgomery has never been named an All-Star, but he did help the Rangers win their first-ever World Series in 2023.

Once a pretty solid starter with the New York Yankees, Montgomery has seen his overall innings dip over the past few seasons due to injuries. 2026 was one of those campaigns for Monty, and he didn’t pitch at all in 2025 due to Tommy John Surgery.

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Jordan Montgomery’s Tenure with the Yankees Was Successful

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – JULY 31: Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

All things considered, Jordan Montgomery was a pretty successful starter while pitching with the Yankees.

He pitched in New York from 2017 to 2022.

Across six seasons and 97 starts, he boasted an ERA of 3.97 with 478 strikeouts and a pWAR of 7.6.

His pitching record in the Bronx was 22-20, and perhaps his best season came in 2021, when he posted an ERA of 3.83 over 30 starts (3.3 pWAR).

Is this a reunion that the Yankees will pursue? Likely not, as injuries are starting to stack in Montgomery’s career.

It’s more likely that he retires than joins the Yankees for a second stint with the organization.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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6-Year New York Yankees Player Officially A Free Agent After Injury-Riddled Season

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